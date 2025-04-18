ASUS Introduces Upgraded TUF Gaming A14 For Ultimate Performance
|Model Name
|FA401KM-DS74-CA
|Marketing Name
|ASUS TUF Gaming A14
|Color
|Jaeger Gray
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processor (8 Cores 16 Threads, supporting AMD RyzenTM AI and Windows Studio Effect, up to 50 TOPs AI Performance)
|Graphics
| NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7
Max TGP 110 W (with Dynamic Boost)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Display
| 14" 2.5K (WQXGA, 2560x1600), 165Hz, IPS-level, anti-glare,
16:10, sRGB100%, 400 nits, 3 ms (overdrive support), 1000:1
Supports DDS & G-SYNCTM
|Memory
|16 GB (2 x 8GB) LPDDR5X 7500 MHz (onboard memory)
|Storage
| 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD (pre-installed)
1 x additional M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD slot (empty)
|Keyboard
|White backlight chiclet keyboard
|Audio
| Dolby Atmos®
Hi-Res Audio
Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
|WiFi / Bluetooth
| WiFi 6E
Bluetooth® v5.3
|I/O Ports
| 1 x USB4® (supports DisplayPortTM / Power Delivery)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS II)
1 x Audio combo jack
|Battery
|73 Wh
|AC Adapter
|200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Dimensions
|31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 ~ 1.99 cm (12.24" x 8.94" x 0.67" ~ 0.78")
|Weight
|1.46 Kg (3.22 lbs)
|MSRP
|C$2,299
|Availability
|ASUS Store and selected retailers, early Q3 2025
NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS TUF Gaming A14:
ASUS Pressroom:
ASUS Canada Facebook:
ASUS Canada Instagram:
ASUS Canada YouTube:
ASUS Global X (Twitter):
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
1 Laptop prices and configurations are an indication only and are subject to changes.
2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada ... Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment