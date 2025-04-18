ASUS Introduces Upgraded TUF Gaming A14 For Ultimate Performance







TORONTO, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced an all-new ASUS TUF Gaming A14 equipped with an AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 CPU and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU. Housed in an incredibly portable and lightweight 14-inch form factor chassis, the TUF Gaming A14 is the perfect companion for any gamer on the go.

Next-gen RTXTM 50 Series graphics

Backed by the incredible performance of the new NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU, the TUF Gaming A14 is truly primed and ready for the latest AAA and esports games. This card features the latest DLSS suite of technologies, which uses AI and neural rendering to boost FPS, reduce latency, and improve image quality. The latest breakthrough, DLSS 4, brings new Multi Frame Generation and enhanced Ray Reconstruction and Super Resolution, powered by GeForce RTXTM 50 Series GPUs and fifth-generation Tensor Cores. From old classics to the latest AAA titles, the A14 has the power to make your games look and perform better than ever before.

Upgraded processing and AI power

The TUF Gaming A14 is equipped with an AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processor, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a built-in NPU capable of 50 TOPS of AI performance. A gaming and multi-tasking workhorse, this chip is able to easily power the latest AAA and esports titles all while running your favorite communication apps or streams in the background. And, since local AI performance will become crucial to avoid long wait times and high costs in the cloud, the built-in NPU is a perfect companion to AMD RyzenTM AI. Users can perform hand gesture detection, eye gaze correction, and use Windows Copilot tools like email summarization locally with less power consumption.

Ultraportable 14-inch form factor

Built to be ultra-portable with excellent performance, the new TUF Gaming A14 weighs only 1.46kg (3.22 lbs), and measures 1.69cm (0.67") thick. Despite these dimensions, the A14 supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPU with a 110W max TGP in Manual Mode - far more than many of its competitors for an exceptional gaming experience.

In addition, the TUF Gaming A14 comes with dual-channel LPDDR5 memory as well as two M.2 2280 SSD slots, so users can upgrade or add SSDs for extreme amounts of storage in a 14-inch laptop. USB power delivery rounds out this portable powerhouse, for easy charging on-the-go with wide compatibility between devices thanks to USB Type-C.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING 1

The new ASUS TUF Gaming A14 will be available later in the beginning of Q3 2025 in Canada. The currently planned specification and pricing for Canada are available below.

For more information, please reach out to your ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS 2

ASUS TUF Gaming A14