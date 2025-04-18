RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) Market To Reach USD 15.12 Billion By 2032, Driven By 5G Rollouts, AI Integration, And Open RAN Adoption | Research By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIC market surges with 5G, AI/ML, and Open RAN adoption, boosting network automation, efficiency, and real-time optimization. Pune, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) Market Size Analysis: “ The RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) market was valued at USD 222.4 million in 2023 and is projected to surge to USD 15,124.9 million by 2032, expanding at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.83% from 2024 to 2032. ” Get a Sample Report of RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) Market @

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Nokia – Nokia Service Enablement Platform (SEP)

Ericsson – Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform

Huawei – Huawei Intelligent RAN Controller

Samsung – Samsung vRAN Intelligent Controller

NEC Corporation – NEC Open RAN RIC

Rakuten Symphony – Symworld RIC

Mavenir – Mavenir Open RAN Intelligent Controller

Parallel Wireless – Parallel Wireless Open RAN Controller

Juniper Networks – Juniper RIC Solution

Keysight Technologies – Keysight RIC Test Solution

VIAVI Solutions – VIAVI RIC Test Suite

Radisys – Radisys Connect RIC

Altiostar (Rakuten Group) – Altiostar Cloud-Native RIC

Capgemini Engineering – Capgemini Open RAN Intelligent Controller Amdocs – Amdocs AI-Powered RIC RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 222.4 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 15124.9 Million CAGR CAGR of 59.83 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . The increasing shift toward Open RAN and virtualized architectures is driving RIC adoption by enabling cost-efficient, flexible, and intelligent network management.

This exceptional growth is driven by the rapid deployment of 5G networks and increasing demand for network automation and optimization. RIC enables enhanced control and flexibility in radio access networks through real-time analytics, AI/ML integration, and open interfaces, helping telecom operators reduce costs and improve network efficiency. The shift toward Open RAN architecture is also fueling demand, as it encourages interoperability and vendor diversity. Additionally, the rising need for low-latency and high-capacity networks across industries like IoT, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities further accelerates RIC market adoption.

The U.S. RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) market was valued at USD 31.58 million in 2023 and is projected to surge to USD 1061.77 million by 2032, expanding at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.78% from 2024 to 2032.

The U.S. RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the rapid deployment of 5G networks and the increasing need for network optimization. RIC enables real-time control, AI/ML-driven analytics, and enhanced automation, improving network efficiency and reducing operational costs. The shift towards Open RAN architecture, which promotes flexibility and vendor diversity, further drives adoption. Additionally, the growing demand for low-latency, high-capacity networks in sectors like IoT, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities accelerates market growth.

By Component, Platform Segment Leads the Market, Services Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR

In 2023, the platform segment captured the largest RAN Intelligent Controller market share, accounting for more than 64% of overall revenue. These platforms incorporate sophisticated software solutions that support effective RAN management, lower operational expenses, and enhance network performance. Dominant vendors like Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, VMware, Inc., and Mavenir are leading the charge with scalable and versatile RIC platform solutions to accommodate increasing network requirements.

The services segment is projected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, fueled by increasing demand for integration, deployment, and RIC consulting services. As RAN deployment faces challenges such as legacy system integration, high technical complexity, and evolving technologies, service-based solutions are essential for smooth implementation, ongoing support, and effective network transformation across diverse telecom infrastructures. By Function, Non-RT RIC Segment Led the Market in 2023, While Near-RT RIC Set to Grow Fastest

In 2023, the Non-RT RIC segment dominated the RAN Intelligent Controller market, capturing the largest revenue share. This segment enhances intelligent RAN operations through AI, ML, and data analytics, offering long-term optimization and policy-driven support to Near-RT RIC. A notable development was the February 2023 launch of a Non-RT RIC by Turkey-based company P.I., aimed at boosting Open RAN adoption and network performance. Meanwhile, the Near-RT RIC segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, offering programmatic control and responsiveness within 10 milliseconds to 1 second, ideal for real-time network optimization.

By Technology, 4G Segment Dominated the Market, 5G Segment Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR

In 2023, the 4G segment led the RAN Intelligent Controller market, capturing 65% of the total revenue share. This dominance is fueled by the continued global expansion of 4G infrastructure, a large and stable subscriber base, and ongoing investments to improve urban and rural connectivity. Telecom operators rely on RIC to optimize spectrum usage, enhance network performance, and reduce operational costs in mature 4G environments.

The 5G segment is forecasted to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising global 5G rollouts and growing demands for real-time network optimization. As standalone 5G networks expand, telecom operators increasingly seek RIC solutions to achieve ultra-low latency, enable dynamic spectrum allocation, and boost automation. These capabilities are crucial for supporting emerging applications like IoT, smart cities, and autonomous systems.

By Application , rApps Segment Led the RAN Intelligent Controller Market, xApps Segment to Register Fastest CAGR

In 2023, the rApps segment held the largest share of the overall RAN Intelligent Controller market. These applications operate on the Non-Real-Time RIC, where immediate response times are not critical. rApps are instrumental for long-term optimization tasks such as policy management, network planning, and predictive analytics, helping telecom operators improve performance while ensuring stability and operational efficiency in less time-sensitive network functions.

The xApps segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing need for near-real-time (10–100ms) network control. xApps run on the Near-RT RIC and support critical functions such as mobility management, security, and radio resource control. They are essential for fast-response tasks like handover optimization and QoS enforcement, including congestion control and traffic prioritization in high-performance 5G environments.

RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) Market Segmentation:

By Component



Platforms Services

By Function



Non-RT RIC (Non-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller) Near-RT RIC (Near-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller)

By Technology



4G 5G

By Application



rApps xApps





Asia-Pacific Region Dominated the RAN Intelligent Controller Market, North America Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR

In 2023, Asia-Pacific led the RAN Intelligent Controller market with a 40% revenue share. This dominance is attributed to well-established telecom infrastructure, rapid 4G and 5G rollouts, and strong government support for Open RAN initiatives. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront, driving demand for AI-powered network optimization solutions to meet evolving connectivity needs across urban and industrial landscapes.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the RAN Intelligent Controller market, fueled by accelerated 5G and Open RAN deployments. Leading telecom operators are making significant investments in AI/ML-based RIC solutions to enhance automation, optimize spectrum usage, and reduce operational expenditures. Government initiatives supporting Open RAN, combined with collaborations with cloud service providers, are further driving the rapid adoption and implementation of RIC technologies across the region.

