Colored Films To Host Exclusive Screening Of Dystopian Thriller RESIDUUM At Royal Laemmle Theatre

Official poster for RESIDUUM - an independent dystopian thriller from Colored Films, written and directed by Greta and Vilma Zenelaj.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent film production company Colored Films invites audiences to an exclusive screening of its latest feature film, RESIDUUM , a gripping dystopian thriller exploring survival, human connection, and the haunting remnants of a fractured world. The special one-night event will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Royal Laemmle Theatre, located at 11523 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025.Check-in begins at 6:30 PM, with the screening starting promptly at 7:00 PM. Following the film, guests are invited to stay for a live Q&A session with the cast and crew. The event concludes at 9:30 PM.Written and directed by sisters Greta and Vilma Zenelaj-co-founders of Colored Films-RESIDUUM is set in a post-invasion world where millions have vanished. Citizens are forced to register with a controlling authority under the guise of safety. In a stolen RV, a skeptical loner named Zoe escapes to the desert, only to cross paths with a mysterious drifter. What begins as a tense standoff slowly transforms into an emotional and unpredictable journey of trust, truth, and redemption. With a runtime of 1 hour and 41 minutes, RESIDUUM delivers suspense and introspection wrapped in cinematic beauty.The production of RESIDUUM was anything but conventional. Originally launched with a larger crew, the film suffered a major setback, forcing Greta and Vilma to shut down production after losing thousands of dollars and realizing the initial footage was unusable. Many would have walked away - but they didn't. Instead, the sisters regrouped, rewrote, and relaunched the film with a total crew of just three people. Together with trusted collaborators, they took on nearly every department: writing, directing, acting, cinematography, editing, set design, makeup, and production. What resulted is a true labor of love and a testament to creative resilience.Greta and Vilma's work is deeply personal. Having grown up in communist Albania, they experienced limited access to media-an upbringing that sparked a deep appreciation for film and storytelling. Their first exposure to international cinema came through a rare color television in their aunt's home, igniting their lifelong love of movies and inspiring the name of their company: Colored Films. To them, each color represents a genre, a feeling, and a way to connect emotionally with audiences.Their passion for powerful, character-driven narratives continues with RESIDUUM, a film that invites viewers to consider what remains-what lingers-after everything falls apart. The screening is not only an opportunity to enjoy an independent film but to support the creative voices behind it. As an entirely self-funded project, every ticket sold directly supports Colored Films' mission to tell stories that matter.๐ Tickets are limited and can be purchased via the Colored Films website at or directly through PayPal .๐ฝ Watch the Official Trailer๐ Free parking is available behind the theatre at the Bank of America lot, with additional street parking nearby.

Rachel Dares

Rachel Dares PR

+1 7147189043

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.