Russia, Iran Affirm Deepening Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 18 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised on Friday the constructive talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as part of strengthening bilateral strategic alliance.
During his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Lavrov said that President Putin expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, which addressed a number of vital issues of common interest.
For his part, Araghchi said that during his visit, he conveyed a message from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Putin, stressing that this step reflects the two sides' shared desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The letter touched on substantive topics related to bilateral cooperation and regional issues, followed by extensive discussions on the Iranian nuclear negotiations and the Russian-US dialogue on the Ukrainian conflict, he added.
Araghchi expressed his appreciation for the continued support of Russia and China for the dialogue process, despite what he described as "contradictory messages" sent by the US side.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks on the Ukrainian conflict still face significant difficulties, despite some progress.
He said that the deadline to halt the targeting of energy facilities had expired without any new instructions from Putin in this regard.
Peskov denied any planned phone call between President Putin and US president Donald Trump this week.
Separately, Lavrov warned, in a joint press conference with Araghchi on Friday, that attempts to introduce issues outside the nuclear file into negotiations between Iran and the US could hinder any potential progress.
He expressed Russia's readiness to facilitate dialogue between the US and Iran, stressing that a solution can only be achieved by narrowing the discussion to nuclear issues.
Araghchi indicated that Tehran cannot conduct direct negotiations with Washington in light of the ongoing maximum pressure policy, which poses additional obstacles to any potential agreement.
As part of strengthening bilateral cooperation between Russia and Iran, the two sides are scheduled to hold their 18th meeting of the Joint Governmental Commission in Moscow from April 23 to 25.
The two sides would discuss ways to implement joint projects and deepen strategic relations in the face of regional and international challenges. (end)
