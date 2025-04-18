Zelensky Imposes Sanctions On Russian Celebrities, Missile Manufacturers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision to impose personal sanctions on a number of individuals, including Russian cultural figures who justify Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as individuals and companies involved in Russia's missile program.

The decrees to that effect -- No. 246 and No. 247 -- were published on the president's official website on Friday, according to Ukrinform.

"Enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 18, 2025, 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),'" both decrees state.

Attached to each decree are NSDC decisions listing the individuals and legal entities subject to the sanctions.

Zelensky announces new sanctions against Iskander missile manufacturers, Kremlin propagandists

Decree No. 246 imposes sanctions on 20 individuals, including well-known Russian personalities such as Nikolai Tsiskaridze, Igor Sukachov, Alexander Rosenbaum, Nikolai Rastorguev, Sergei Polunin, Aleksandr Pankratov-Cherny, Yevgeny Mironov, Oskar Kuchera, Yuri Kuklachov, Egor Konchalovsky, and Nikita Dzhigurda.

Decree No. 247 introduces sanctions against 60 legal entities and 39 individuals linked to the production of Russian missiles. Some of the companies under sanction are registered in China.

The sanctions include asset freezes, revocation of state awards, restrictions on trade operations, prevention of capital withdrawal, suspension of economic and financial obligations, and a ban on media distribution within Ukraine.

On April 11, Zelensky imposed sanctions targeting individuals who justify Russia's war against Ukraine and those involved in the Kremlin's shadow fleet.

The decree regarding propagandists includes an NSDC resolution listing 71 individuals and 18 propaganda media outlets. Among those sanctioned were propagandists Vadym Karasiov and Oleksandr Shelest.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine