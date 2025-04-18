Bodies Of 909 Fallen Defenders Returned To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has received the bodies of another 909 fallen defenders as part of ongoing repatriation efforts.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Among those brought back to Ukraine are soldiers who fought in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv sectors. The repatriated also include the bodies of defenders that had been held in morgues in Russia.

The return of the fallen was made possible through the cooperation of the Coordination Headquarters with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Interior Ministry, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Commissioner's Secretariat for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other agencies within the security and defense sector.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

Special thanks were extended to the personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces responsible for transporting the repatriated bodies to designated state forensic institutions and coordinating their handover to law enforcement and forensic medical experts within the Ministry of Health system.

Law enforcement investigators, together with forensic specialists from the Interior Ministry, are working to identify the deceased as quickly as possible.