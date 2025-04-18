Azerbaijani Artist Participates In World Art Dubai 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Nur has showcased the national art at World Art Dubai 2025, Azernews reports.

World Art Dubai 2025 is one of the largest international art exhibitions in the Middle East, held in Dubai from April 17 to 20. This event annually brings together more than 1,000 artists from dozens of countries, including the USA, Great Britain, France, China, Japan, Italy, India, and others.

Rovshan Nur presented Azerbaijani culture in its deep, poetic, and multi-layered form at the exhibition. His art is a dialogue with the roots, with history, with the soul of the people. He subtly combines traditional national motifs with modern artistic techniques, creating images that are understandable and close to viewers of various cultures.

"I bring with me the light and voice of Azerbaijan. My art is an invitation to look into our world: into its colors, symbols, melodies and inner silence. Art is a universal language, and I am glad that I can speak it on behalf of my country, the artist emphasized. - It is a great honor for me to be part of such a large-scale international event. I represent not only myself as an artist, but also the depth and versatility of Azerbaijani culture. Through my works, I try to convey to the world the spirit of my people, its history, colors, feelings, and music of the heart, "Rovshan Nur shared.

The participation of the Azerbaijani artist in World Art Dubai 2025 was made possible thanks to the active actions and cultural initiative, and assistance of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which makes a significant contribution to the promotion of national art in the international arena.