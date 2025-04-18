403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Denounces US Plans For Tariffs On Chinese-Built Vessels
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 18 (KUNA) -- China denounced US plans to imposed tariffs on owners and operators of Chinese-built vessels and ships within 180 days of docking in American ports, saying that this step would heighten the trade tension between the two countries.
This statement was reflected by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian in a press conference late Thursday in response to the US Trade Representative (USTR) announcement regarding Chinese "unfair practices" within the sector of shipbuilding, marine cargo, and logistic services.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), Lin reiterated imposing additional tariffs and fees loading and unloading mechanisms would not only harm others, it would also harm the US.
The US step would increase cargo fees and distrupt global industrial supply chains, which would hike inflation in the US and affect interest of consumers and US companies, affirmed the official who called on the US to respect facts and rules of multilateral engagement. (end)
slq
This statement was reflected by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian in a press conference late Thursday in response to the US Trade Representative (USTR) announcement regarding Chinese "unfair practices" within the sector of shipbuilding, marine cargo, and logistic services.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), Lin reiterated imposing additional tariffs and fees loading and unloading mechanisms would not only harm others, it would also harm the US.
The US step would increase cargo fees and distrupt global industrial supply chains, which would hike inflation in the US and affect interest of consumers and US companies, affirmed the official who called on the US to respect facts and rules of multilateral engagement. (end)
slq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment