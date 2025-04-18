Mana Almajd Stars In And Co-Writes When The Shelves Hymn, Set For Oscar-Qualifying Festival Debuts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The film is co-written byand, with Almajd also starring in the lead role and serving as. Directed by, founder of the U.S.-based boutique company, When the Shelves Hymn follows a mother and son as they quietly confront unspoken truths in the aftermath of the father's disappearance, an exploration of grief, silence, and emotional inheritance.

"This project was deeply personal for many of us involved," said Almajd. "It touches on mental health in a quiet but urgent way. We're honored to have it seen at these two festivals, and it's just the beginning. There are more stories we're developing between Saudi and the U.S., and I hope this opens the door for more creative exchange."

When the Shelves Hymn first premiered at the Red Sea International Film Festival in the New Saudi / New Cinema Shorts category and continues its festival journey with these latest selections. The story's intergenerational lens, co-written by a mother and daughter team, previously earned Almajd and Alfassi recognition at the Red Sea Souk , where their TV series project won the Best TV Project award, and they were invited to pitch a Series Mania in France last year.

The film is produced by Moayad Abu Alkhair , with additional production by Alwaleed Alsalhi through Millimeter Productions . The cast features Ayman Samman (American Sniper, SWAT) and introduces Emad Amer , a first-time actor making his on-screen debut. Almajd's performance is defined by quiet intensity and emotional restraint.

Fashion icon Nicola Formichetti (Haus of Gaga, Diesel, UNIQLO) contributed to the film's creative identity, shaping its visual tone through subtle, character-driven costume design.

The film was supported through AlUla Creates' international mentorship by James Richardson (Bronson, Monsters), co-founder of Vertigo Films , and received additional backing from celebrated Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour (Wadjda, The Perfect Candidate).

Front Row Filmed Entertainment is handling distribution, positioning When the Shelves Hymn for continued visibility on the regional and international festival circuit.

