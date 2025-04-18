O'shaughnessy Ventures Backs Portable Privacy Technology

Baradari, 22, has experience building hardware, having previously developed an augmented reality-controlled robotic limb. She is currently pursuing a bachelor of arts in physics at Harvard University and is the co-founder of Augmentation Lab, an interdisciplinary organization uniting researchers, artists and technologists to create human-centered technologies. Baradari has conducted research at renowned institutions, including the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and Harvard University's Nanoscale Optics Laboratory.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "The proliferation of smartphones and other consumer technologies has brought numerous benefits, but also increased our vulnerability to unwanted recording. Aida's innovative approach is exactly the kind of practical, intelligent solution OSV seeks to support–and she has the proven experience to deliver."

"We believe we should be able to choose when we are being listened to, what happens with our conversations, and how to maintain our privacy," said Baradari.

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.

OSV will award 12 fellowships in 2025. Applicants will also be considered for the O'Shaughnessy Grants program, which provides 20 additional $10,000 grants to promising innovators.

Baradari is the third fellow selected in 2025. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships remain open through April 30, 2025. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

