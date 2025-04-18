Will Ferrell Reunites With Paypal To Show All The Ways You Can Pay At Checkout

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new ad debuts nationally during Saturday's basketball playoffs along with reimagined lyrics of the iconic song. Ferrell's humor brings to life PayPal's flexibility at checkout, where consumers can pay in the way that suits them including debit card, credit card, bank account, PayPal balance, or with a PayPal Buy Now Pay Later option. Ferrell delights in his wide array of choices for everything from hair curlers to plane tickets to nacho delivery, all while singing "you can pay your own way."

View the full ad starring Will Ferrell here .

"It all started with a song about paying where you want. And here we are – crooning about paying the way you want. Credit card? Sure! Debit? Go for it. Pay later? Why, of course! Monopoly money? Not quite, but I'm working on it," said Will Ferrell. "It's great to partner with PayPal again – not only has it made me a smart shopper, but the ads are cementing my reputation as the greatest singer of all time."

The new campaign showcases the breadth of PayPal's payment options and builds on several recent product enhancements that help make checkout faster and easier like biometric logins, reduced page load times, and pre-qualified spending amounts for Pay in 4 purchases1. It also highlights tap-to-pay with the PayPal Debit Mastercard®2 in mobile wallets which lets customers earn 5% cash back on up to $1,000 spent in their selected category each month3 – including on a new Rideshare and Public Transit category option.

"We're thrilled to pick up where we left off with Will, taking customers on another playful journey that shows them the choice and flexibility they have when using PayPal Checkout," said Geoff Seeley, Chief Marketing Officer at PayPal. "We're at a transformative moment for the brand and we're leaning into levity and humor to keep PayPal top of mind for the many times a day shoppers are making checkout choices."

Alongside the ad, PayPal is introducing an expansive marketing campaign across out-of-home, digital, streaming and radio, podcast reads, influencer, and social media, engaging consumers through an array of touchpoints to broaden how they think about their payment options.

To learn more about the ways you can shop smart and securely with PayPal, visit paypal

Pay in 4 is subject to approval. Eligibility varies by state and purchase amount. The PayPal Debit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. ("The Bancorp"), pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated and may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted.

