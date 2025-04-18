Is It A Pretzel Or Pita Chip? PRETZELIZED Sparks Snack Debate In Social-First Comedy Series

Are PRETZELIZED Pretzel Pita Chips a pretzel...or a pita chip?

Starring NYC comedians, Eric Neumann and Marc Gerber, the series features two friends on opposite sides of the chip debate across four scripted, increasingly dramatic episodes. It's not just a series – it's your new favorite internet debate. One that invites consumers to pick a side, take it way too seriously, and make their snack opinions known.

Most pretzel and pita chip brands stick to the basics - function, flavor, repeat. PRETZELIZED wanted to do something louder: leading with comedy to show personality, connect with consumers, and bring something brand new & fun to the snack aisle. .

The sketch series acts as a mirror for the brand itself: a little salty, a little unexpected, and deeply committed to not taking itself too seriously. It's not just a funny campaign - it's a clever way to stand out in a category that usually plays it safe.

So...is it a pretzel or a pita chip? Well, it's two favorite snacks in one. PRETZELIZED takes two classic snacks, brings them together, and turns the question into a friendly debate that makes snacks way more entertaining.

Join the PRETZELUTION.

And please, argue responsibly.

For screeners, interviews, or additional campaign details, contact:

Faith Troutman | Smart Mouth PR

[email protected]

About PRETZELIZEDTM

PRETZELIZEDTM is pioneering a new snack category by combining pretzels with other classic snacks to create two favorite snacks in one. Today, the PRETZELIZEDTM snack line includes oven-baked Pretzel Crackers and twice-baked Pretzel Pita Chips, each available in various flavors in over 15,000 doors nationwide and in Pop Up Grocer's NYC flagship store from April – July. To learn more about PRETZELIZEDTM and to find them in store, visit and follow @pretzelized on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to JOIN THE PRETZELUTION!

About 7 Mile Brands

7 Mile Brands is a CPG brand incubator that creates, partners with, and invests in disruptive brands across the food and beverage industry. Founded in 2023 by Jason Cohen, founder of Veggie Straws and Sammy Kestenbaum, founder of ParmCrisps and Thinsters Cookies, the company's snack brand portfolio includes PRETZELIZEDTM and Drumroll®. To learn more about 7 Mile Brands, visit

SOURCE 7 Mile Brands