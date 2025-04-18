LUXSHARE-ICT Strengthens Community Engagement With Meaningful Volunteer Initiatives

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXSHARE-ICT Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications, has been actively involved in community service throughout 2024, showcasing a strong commitment to local development and sustainability. Through a series of volunteer initiatives, the company has made contributions and support to the local community and remains committed to these ongoing efforts. These initiatives reflect LUXSHARE-ICT's belief that strong communities and sustainable partnerships are built on mutual respect, shared values, and active participation in the local society.

One of the key initiatives took place at Milpitas Food Pantry, a local food pantry providing emergency food for the communities of Milpitas and Alviso, in March 2024, where LUXSHARE-ICT volunteers helped sort food items for individuals struggling to afford groceries. By contributing time and effort to this essential service, participants supported the organization's mission of ensuring that those in need have access to nutritious meals.

In April 2024, a collaborative initiative was launched with Second Harvest, a non-profit organization committed to alleviating hunger by distributing surplus food to those in need. This event took place at Crosspoint Church of Silicon Valley, where LUXSHARE-ICT volunteers played a role in distributing food to low-income families and seniors.

Environmental sustainability was also a major focus. In September 2024, LUXSHARE-ICT volunteers joined a Nursery Workday at the Community Nursery & Training Center in San Jose. By engaging in tree planting and nursery care, the event contributed to greener and healthier local environments.

The year 2024 concluded with a return to supporting food distribution at the Sacred Heart Community Service - Food Distribution Center in December. LUXSHARE-ICT volunteers provided hands-on assistance in distributing food, ensuring that low-income families and seniors had access to essential resources during the holiday season.

These efforts have not gone unnoticed. The local community has recognized LUXSHARE-ICT's contributions, with the Milpitas Police Officers Association awarding a plaque in appreciation of the company's support. This acknowledgment underscores the positive impact of LUXSHARE-ICT's initiatives and the value of corporate-community partnerships.

Looking ahead to 2025, LUXSHARE-ICT remains committed to its volunteer efforts, with plans to continue these key community service activities. The first quarter of the year has already seen another successful food sorting event at Milpitas Food Pantry, and preparations are underway for upcoming initiatives.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Alignment

On the social side, LUXSHARE-ICT maintains strong communication with local communities and actively contributes to their development through long-term engagement and support. The company's volunteer efforts in food distribution align with Goal 2 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is about creating a world free of hunger by 2030.

In addition, LUXSHARE-ICT is deeply committed to supporting the SDGs through its environmental actions. The company has established clear targets, including achieving an average waste transformation rate of 90% by 2025, increasing R&D investment in green products and clean technologies, and encouraging suppliers to reduce energy consumption, with a cumulative savings goal of 100 million kWh between 2023 and 2025. LUXSHARE-ICT also aims to increase the proportion of clean energy usage to 50% by 2025.

Through these initiatives, LUXSHARE-ICT supports local communities and contributes to global sustainability efforts, demonstrating a commitment to corporate responsibility and environmental stewardship and full compliance with applicable U.S. laws and regulations.

About LUXSHARE-ICT

LUXSHARE-ICT is a manufacturing company that invests heavily in R&D, offering interconnect solutions to a global customer base. Its products are widely used in consumer electronics, communications and data centers, automotive electronics and medical fields. LUXSHARE-ICT strives to provide the highest quality, most competitive products while offering unsurpassed customer service.

