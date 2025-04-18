Not Just A Shoe Drop - HEYDUDE And Jelly Roll Make Stagecoach Personal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After a successful launch of the Jelly Roll x HEYDUDE Suede Debossed Shoe, the dynamic duo knew the fans were deserving of a second chance to get their hands on the iconic style. Fans can sign up to join the waitlis t for the sold out shoe today, April 18, with products available to shop April 29on HEYDUDE .

"Second chances mean everything to me, I am a product of them. I'm excited that with HEYDUDE's support, my fans will have another opportunity to get their own pair of these customized shoes, "said Jelly Roll. "The shoe's details are a reflection of my life, including family and faith. I am incredibly proud of this collection and have really appreciated the partnership I've had with HEYDUDE."

In addition to Jelly Roll's Second Chance drop, HEYDUDE is dropping something personal, powerful and just for consumers: HEYDUDE Blanks. Rooted in the belief that the world is better when it's colorful and full of imagination, fans will have the opportunity to make something unlike anything. From patches to paint, to endless customizable options, HEYDUDE Blanks have no limits.

"We're always looking for ways to help Dudes express their individual style, encouraging them to feel decidedly confident, carefree and chill," said Lisa Li, HEYDUDE VP of Global Integrated Marketing. "We worked with Jelly Roll to create a customized shoe that represented him, and now HEYDUDE Blanks gives Stagecoach attendees the opportunity to be declarative about their style."

For more information on Stagecoach the Second Chances Jelly Roll limited-edition collectio , visit our website HEYDUDE, Instagram at @heydude or TikTok on @heydudeshoes .

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX ), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit href="" rel="nofollow" croc . To learn more about our brands, visit or . Individuals can also visit and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

