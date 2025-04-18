Adorable French Bulldog And Lightning Bug Best Friends Embark On A Thrilling Adventure Of Epic Proportions In New Children’S Book

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of GRIFFIN AND LU: A NEW SCENT

Charleston, SC, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two best friends go on an adventure to solve the mystery of a new scent in the neighborhood in Griffin and Lu: A New Scent.

Despite being a different species, there's no bond tighter than the friendship between Griffin and Lu. They do everything together-but one of their most favorite things to do is go on adventures. When a strange, new scent wafts into their peaceful neighborhood, it piques their curiosity, and they embark on a journey to find its source, where they meet various animal friends along the way. Lu's light and Griffin's nose create a dynamic duo of care and compassion for those around them.

This vibrant, beautifully illustrated book will captivate young readers with its lovable characters and engaging storyline. It introduces children to the concepts of friendship, problem-solving, and the beauty of diversity.

“I hope to inspire my readers to be curious and have fun exploring new things. This book is intended to be funny, friendly and keep grown ups and kids guessing to the very end,” said the author.

Griffin and Lu: A New Scent is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

Instagram: Text>

Facebook: facebook.com/bgsbooksforkids/

About the Author:

Barbara Goolsby, a native of Germany, now resides in Texas since 2012. Her children serve as her muse, inspiring stories that are not only entertaining, but educational. Barbara began writing in her teens, but spent most of her life as a sculptor before returning to the world of words. The magic of her stories, such as Griffin and Lu, is a testament to her creative journey. Her aim is to captivate the vivid imaginations of young readers aged 3-6, with tales that not only amuse but also impart valuable life lessons.

