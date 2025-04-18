Minister Lamola Saddened By The Passing Of South Africa’S Ambassador To Côte D’Ivoire

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, has expressed his sadness at the untimely passing of South Africa's Ambassador to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, His Excellency Zolani Mtshotshisa.

Ambassador Mtshotshisa passed away in a hospital in South Africa.

Minister Lamola said Ambassador Mtshotshisa was devoted to the maintenance of good political, diplomatic, economic and people-to-people ties between South Africa and Côte d'Ivoire.

“Amb Mtshotshisa worked tirelessly to promote South Africa's engagements with Côte d'Ivoire, including facilitating the November 2023 re-launch of SAA's Johannesburg to Abidjan route,” said Minister Lamola.

