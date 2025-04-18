Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Lamola Saddened By The Passing Of South Africa’S Ambassador To Côte D’Ivoire


2025-04-18 09:00:21
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, has expressed his sadness at the untimely passing of South Africa's Ambassador to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, His Excellency Zolani Mtshotshisa.

Ambassador Mtshotshisa passed away in a hospital in South Africa.

Minister Lamola said Ambassador Mtshotshisa was devoted to the maintenance of good political, diplomatic, economic and people-to-people ties between South Africa and Côte d'Ivoire.

“Amb Mtshotshisa worked tirelessly to promote South Africa's engagements with Côte d'Ivoire, including facilitating the November 2023 re-launch of SAA's Johannesburg to Abidjan route,” said Minister Lamola.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

