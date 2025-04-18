MDVIP Expands In Austin With Two New Primary Care Practices



Dr. Dan Rasor is a board-certified family physician who has been practicing in Southwest Austin for over three decades. His practice is located at 5424 West US Highway 290, Suite 101, in Austin, and he is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center. Dr. Rasor earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin and his medical degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara in Mexico. He performed his internship at Holy Name of Jesus Hospital in Gadsden, Alabama, and his family medicine residency, serving as chief resident, at UPMC Pinnacle Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. To learn more about Dr. Rasor or to join his practice, visit .

Dr. Naimeh Tashakkorinia is a board-certified internist in North Austin and serves the surrounding areas of Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown, Pflugerville and Liberty Hill. Her Cedar Park office is located at 1130 Cottonwood Creek Trail, Suite B2-B3. With a particular interest in women's health, preventive medicine and chronic disease, Dr. Tashakkorinia offers adults comprehensive care across all life stages. A graduate of Tehran University of Medical Science in Iran, she completed her internship and internal medicine residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga. She is licensed to practice in Texas and Tennessee and is fluent in English and Farsi. To learn more about Dr. Tashakkorinia or to join her practice, visit .

As MDVIP affiliates, Dr. Rasor and Dr. Tashakkorinia prioritize personalized care. Their smaller practice sizes allow them to spend more time with each patient to focus on disease prevention, early diagnosis and chronic condition management. The doctors offer patients other conveniences including same- or next-day appointments, longer visits that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"As a primary care doctor, my mission is to guide patients to take a more active role in their health. I advocate for preventive care, earlier intervention where possible and wellness strategies that extend beyond the exam room," said Dr. Dan Rasor. "Joining MDVIP enables me to spend more time coaching and building relationships with patients and provides advanced diagnostic tools that have been shown to deliver better health outcomes."

"Whether they're looking to improve their diet and exercise routine or face a chronic condition such as hypertension, diabetes or COPD, I want to help patients make informed decisions that enhance their quality of life in a holistic and sustainable way," said Dr. Naimeh Tashakkorinia. "I believe that mental health is as important as physical health and am committed to providing the North Austin community the kind of compassionate care that I would want for myself."

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Research shows that patients receiving care in MDVIP-affiliated practices experience better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care settings. Data from eleven peer-reviewed published studies support this, demonstrating:



79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP maintains unrivaled patient satisfaction scores and annual membership renewals, both of which consistently exceed 90%.

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,300 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. The company offers medical practice solutions customized to meet the needs of doctors and patients. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

