E.A. Hanks Discusses Cloud Atlas And Her Debut Book The 10 On Books That Changed My Life

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this compelling episode, Hanks, a seasoned journalist with bylines in Vanity Fair, The New York Times, The Guardian, and Huffington Post, opens up about how Cloud Atlas reshaped her understanding of power, human dignity, and the concept of a "natural order." She describes the novel's unique structure-moving forward and backward in time across interconnected stories-as a "high wire trapeze act" that gave her a framework to articulate her views on societal hierarchies and systemic injustices. "It gave me a language to describe what I see wrong with the world," Hanks shares, reflecting on the book's exploration of exploitation and morality.

Hanks also weaves in personal anecdotes, revealing how her tumultuous childhood, marked by her mother's mental illness and addiction, informed her perspective. She discusses overcoming a 12-year creative block, crediting The Artist's Way and a commitment to reading as vital to her recovery. Her candid reflections on vulnerability, artistic process, and resilience resonate deeply, offering listeners and viewers inspiration for their own creative journeys.

The conversation also highlights The 10, a memoir that chronicles Hanks' travels along Interstate 10 and her reckoning with family, identity, and American myths. Described as a decade-long labor of love, the book tackles complex themes with unflinching honesty, including Hanks' struggle with a skin excoriation disorder and her efforts to heal from past traumas. "Writing The 10 was like shaking off dust in a beautifully empty room," she says, noting how its completion opened her to new relationships and self-acceptance.

Host Chris Collins praises Hanks' insights, calling her "fascinating and all on [her] own." Their dynamic exchange covers everything from the pitfalls of romanticizing dysfunction to the importance of curiosity in challenging societal norms, making this episode a must-watch for book lovers, writers, and anyone seeking meaningful dialogue.

Books That Changed My Life is a YouTube series and podcast that explores the transformative power of literature through conversations with authors, artists, and thinkers. Hosted by Chris Collins, the series continues to captivate audiences with its blend of literary analysis and personal storytelling. This episode is available now on YouTube and major podcast platforms via the Syndicate X Library of Leadership channel .

