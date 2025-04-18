Making Radio History: Celebrating 35 Years Of The Arc Of Warren County Radiothon

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its first broadcast, The Arc of Warren County Radiothon with WRNJ Radio has stood as a beacon of hope and community support in northwest New Jersey. Its longevity reflects both the strength of the local community and the power of local radio as a platform for advocacy and change.

This year's fundraising goal is set at $75,000. Over $1.5 million has been raised for The Arc of Warren County since this initiative began in 1991. Proceeds from Radiothon 2025 will support a full spectrum of The Arc of Warren County services that empower over a thousand individuals each year and their families- - from residential and early intervention services to Camp Warren, recreation programs, day habilitation and community-based supports.

As federal funding challenges threaten critical services like Medicaid and Medicare, The Arc of Warren County is helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families navigate these uncertain times by providing consistent and comprehensive community-based supports. Initiatives such as Radiothon play a critical role in ensuring these essential services continue uninterrupted. Especially this year, Radiothon serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to foster inclusion, empowerment and support for individuals with developmental differences.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1, 2025 , WRNJ will devote the entire broadcast day to sharing stories of impact. Listeners will hear directly from families, self-advocates, community leaders, board members and staff. All will offer their unique perspectives on how The Arc of Warren County has made a positive impact on their lives. Local listeners can tune into WRNJ on 92.7FM, 104.7FM, 105.7FM and 1510AM. Stream Radiothon 2025 from anywhere or ask your smart speaker to play WRNJ Radio.

How to Support Radiothon 2025:



Online: arcwarren/Radiothon

Text-to-Give: Text Radiothon to 50155

Phone Pledges: Call (908) 850-1000 during Radiothon Day Mail: The Arc Foundation Radiothon, PO Box 389, Washington, NJ 07882 (Checks made payable to The Arc Foundation Fund)

Donors will be thanked on air (without donation amounts), unless anonymity is requested. Any gift over $500 qualifies for inclusion in the Community Builder Circle , which recognizes generous individuals and organizations committed to strengthening the organization's programs.

Spots are available for the Empower Hour Sponsorship – a $1,500 opportunity for businesses to fund one full hour of Radiothon broadcast time, helping amplify voices and stories from across The Arc of Warren County community.

The 2025 Radiothon will be co-chaired by Jim Travis, of Otterstedt Insurance Agency, and Norman Worth, of WRNJ, for the seventh consecutive year. Both Travis and Worth have advocated for the organization and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for over 35 years. Travis serves on the Board of Directors for The Arc of Warren County. Both Travis and Worth are long-time members of the Hackettstown Rotary Club and serve on the Advisory Board for Atlantic Health's Hackettstown Medical Center.

"Thirty-five years of continuous community support is an incredible milestone," says John Whitehead, CEO of The Arc of Warren County. "Radiothon is more than a fundraiser – it's a celebration of connection, compassion and collective action for individuals with disabilities. We are so grateful for the support of all our donors, partners and co-chairs. This commitment has made such a significant impact in supporting our programs and operations."

Those who are interested in supporting Radiothon are encouraged to contact Annamaria Lalevee at The Arc of Warren County, at (908) 223-0884 or at [email protected]

About The Arc of Warren County

The Arc is a national organization that serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their family members since 1950. The Arc of Warren County is one of 700 chapters of The Arc and has served more than 1,100 people annually for the past 71 years. Programs include residential community living arrangements, community-based supports, advocacy services, recreation and summer camp, Special Olympics, training, early intervention and a wide variety of additional social services. Achieve with us at arcwarren and @ArcWarrenNJ

Contact: Annamaria Lalevee

(908) 223-0884

[email protected]

