Driving The Future Of EASE Urban Mobility: The First-Ever SOUEAST Global EASE DAY To Launch In Shanghai

EASE DAY, SOUEAST's first-ever global brand summit, will gather influential voices to forge meaningful media connection and amplify brand resonance. Serving dual purposes as both a milestone moment and a symbolic launchpad, this event will promote the brand's transformation into a globally competitive auto force. Over the course of the event, guests will participate in a range of themed activities designed to foster deeper engagement.

The agenda features four core highlights: EASE Talk, EASE Experience , EASE Innovation , and EASE City . Through in-depth brand dialogues, test drives, car preview and urban cultural experiences, global media and notable influencers will gain a close-up understanding of SOUEAST's brand vision and philosophy.

EASE YOUR LIFE in Motion

Since its comprehensive brand refresh in 2024, SOUEAST has rapidly expanded its international footprint, with successful rollouts across the Middle East and Central Asia. Guided by the brand philosophy,“ EASE YOUR LIFE,” SOUEAST is reshaping urban mobility by combining global insight with local adaptation-offering customers stylish, comfort, and warm-tech driving experiences tailored to everyday city life.

EASE DAY 2025 represents a natural next step. The event will offer a platform for SOUEAST to engage closely with media through interactive experiences and strategic discussions. And attendees will gain firsthand insight into SOUEAST ́s interpretation of intelligent urban mobility.

A Global Journey Begins in Shanghai

The first stop on the EASE DAY journey, Shanghai sets the tone for what SOUEAST envisions as a yearly tradition-bringing the global media and notable influencers together in a different symbolic city. By building a space for co-creation, shared insight, and cultural resonance , EASE DAY will bring extraordinary experiences to urban life.

