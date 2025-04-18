Simmons Emphasises 'Proper Wickets For Test Cricket' Against Zimbabwe

MENAFN - IANS) Sylhet, April 18 (IANS) Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons has underlined the importance of preparing“proper wickets” rather than spin-heavy pitches as the national team begins a new chapter in Test cricket. With a two-match home series against Zimbabwe starting April 20 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Simmons said the focus is on long-term development over short-term gains.

"Our plan is to prepare proper wickets and try to play as we want to take the Test team in the direction," Simmons said on Friday. "We don't necessarily have to prepare a spin track. There's no talk of preparing a spin or seaming track. It looks hard and really nice."

The series is being seen as the dawn of a new era for Bangladesh Test cricket. With the gradual phasing out of the iconic 'fabulous five', only Mushfiqur Rahim remains a regular in the red-ball format. Mushfiqur, who has played 94 Tests, is expected to retire after completing 100 appearances.

"I must say that he [Mushfiqur] has given so much for Bangladesh cricket. Both he and Mahmudullah, Bangladesh cricket owes a lot to them," Simmons said. "He is as professional as they come. He wants to do well. He is working on being in good nick. He has had a phenomenal run against Zimbabwe. Let's make sure he gets where he wants to, in this Test."

Simmons praised the training setup in Sylhet, saying, "Preparation has been good. I think the facilities are like a dream. We have done a lot of things in a short time."

On the challenge from Zimbabwe, Simmons acknowledged the threat posed by fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani. "He is a threat to any team in the world. His height gives him different advantages. A number of the guys have played against him before, mostly in franchise cricket. They are making sure they have a way of playing against him."

Simmons also stressed a step-by-step approach: "I don't know about a whitewash. We take one step at a time. We win the first Test, and then we start talking about winning the series."

He brushed off concerns over the lack of a left-arm seamer, saying, "As long as you have two or three quality right-arm pace bowlers, we are happy. Nahid Rana has the pace that most fast bowlers are dying for. If he is bowling in the right areas, he is definitely going to trouble batters."

Reflecting on Bangladesh's overall red-ball journey, Simmons said, "There's been a lot of improvement since 2005. But they need more improvement to go where they want to be - up in the top three."

The second Test will take place in Chattogram on April 28.