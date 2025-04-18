Hampton University Claims 2025 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
"Congratulations to the scholars from Hampton University for their incredible achievement in winning the 2025 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge championship title," said Jasmine Cockfield, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge project lead at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "HCASC provides HBCU students with a national platform to pursue their passion for learning and love of knowledge, while building leadership skills, and forging lifelong friendships. We applaud the tremendous dedication and academic talent shown by all the students who participated in this year's program."
Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a dynamic, year-round program that highlights the academic talents of HBCU students nationwide. Each four-student team competes in an exhilarating head-to-head showdown, rapidly answering questions on topics ranging from history and science to math and pop culture. HCASC encourages students to broaden their knowledge across diverse subjects while honing their leadership and teamwork abilities. Competing against peers from other HBCUs, participants build networks, receive mentorship from HCASC alumni and Honda associates, and create "Friends for Life." Beyond the competition, Honda offers development seminars to equip students with the skills they need to thrive after graduation.
Hampton University Clinches First HCASC National Championship
In a two-game sweep during the HCASC National Championship final match, Hampton University triumphed over Tennessee State University by accurately answering questions on history, science, literature, religion, the arts, and pop culture. Hampton University outperformed teams from 31 HBCUs at the National Championship Tournament, after winning regional competitions throughout the academic year. This year, 60 HBCUs participated in the annual HCASC program.
The winning team was coached by Stella Nelms and includes team captain Miles Cross, a freshman majoring in History and Pre-Law from Douglasville, Ga.; Jaron Haynes, a freshman majoring in Business Administration from Snellville, Ga.; Skai White, a sophomore majoring in Mathematics from Stockbridge, Ga.; and Donte Wyatt, Jr., a sophomore majoring in Biology from San Diego, Calif. This marks Hampton University's 30th appearance in the HCASC National Championship Tournament and its first win.
"I am so proud. Seeing our Hampton team grow together and develop, trusting each other to get to this point is amazing," said coach Nelms. "Knowing everyone can see how they've come together as a team and a family, that's what HCASC is about."
Runner-up Tennessee State University received a $40,000 grant from Honda. The third and fourth place finishers – Morehouse College and Tuskegee University – were each awarded a $26,000 grant from Honda. Howard University, Lincoln University-Pennsylvania, North Carolina A&T State University, and Prairie View A&M University rounded out the "Great 8" teams in the HCASC Finals. Honda is providing more than $500,000 in institutional grants to the participating schools.
As a bonus for this year's tournament, Honda joined forces with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to award individual grants to the students from the winning and runner-up teams. The scholars from Hampton University each received $2,500 while the scholars from Tennessee State University each received $1,500.
Celebrating Individual Contributions
For nearly four decades, dedicated coaches, volunteers, and program alumni have contributed to the success of HCASC. This year's competitors selected Caleb Harrell of Tuskegee University for the Ernest C. Jones Sportsperson Award, recognizing a student who exemplifies team spirit, camaraderie, good sportsmanship, and academic focus during the National Championship Tournament. The award is named after one of HCASC's early volunteers who mentored many HBCU students.
The "Thrilling 32" HBCUs that competed in the 2025 HCASC National Championship Tournament included:
Since its launch in 1989, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has supported over 175,000 HBCU students in achieving their dreams.
Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students for over 35 years, through programs such as the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These initiatives have impacted the lives of more than 300,000 students and provided over $14 million in grants toward HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.
Through its "Drive the Legacy" initiative, Honda partners with HBCUs and organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, National Urban League, and local UNCF chapters, to offer development opportunities to HBCU students and recruit top talent for its future workforce. Honda also supports initiatives of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus to bring together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
