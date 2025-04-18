Hampton University Claims 2025 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship

Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a dynamic, year-round program that highlights the academic talents of HBCU students nationwide. Each four-student team competes in an exhilarating head-to-head showdown, rapidly answering questions on topics ranging from history and science to math and pop culture. HCASC encourages students to broaden their knowledge across diverse subjects while honing their leadership and teamwork abilities. Competing against peers from other HBCUs, participants build networks, receive mentorship from HCASC alumni and Honda associates, and create "Friends for Life." Beyond the competition, Honda offers development seminars to equip students with the skills they need to thrive after graduation.

Hampton University Clinches First HCASC National Championship

In a two-game sweep during the HCASC National Championship final match, Hampton University triumphed over Tennessee State University by accurately answering questions on history, science, literature, religion, the arts, and pop culture. Hampton University outperformed teams from 31 HBCUs at the National Championship Tournament, after winning regional competitions throughout the academic year. This year, 60 HBCUs participated in the annual HCASC program.

The winning team was coached by Stella Nelms and includes team captain Miles Cross, a freshman majoring in History and Pre-Law from Douglasville, Ga.; Jaron Haynes, a freshman majoring in Business Administration from Snellville, Ga.; Skai White, a sophomore majoring in Mathematics from Stockbridge, Ga.; and Donte Wyatt, Jr., a sophomore majoring in Biology from San Diego, Calif. This marks Hampton University's 30th appearance in the HCASC National Championship Tournament and its first win.

"I am so proud. Seeing our Hampton team grow together and develop, trusting each other to get to this point is amazing," said coach Nelms. "Knowing everyone can see how they've come together as a team and a family, that's what HCASC is about."

Runner-up Tennessee State University received a $40,000 grant from Honda. The third and fourth place finishers – Morehouse College and Tuskegee University – were each awarded a $26,000 grant from Honda. Howard University, Lincoln University-Pennsylvania, North Carolina A&T State University, and Prairie View A&M University rounded out the "Great 8" teams in the HCASC Finals. Honda is providing more than $500,000 in institutional grants to the participating schools.

As a bonus for this year's tournament, Honda joined forces with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to award individual grants to the students from the winning and runner-up teams. The scholars from Hampton University each received $2,500 while the scholars from Tennessee State University each received $1,500.

Celebrating Individual Contributions

For nearly four decades, dedicated coaches, volunteers, and program alumni have contributed to the success of HCASC. This year's competitors selected Caleb Harrell of Tuskegee University for the Ernest C. Jones Sportsperson Award, recognizing a student who exemplifies team spirit, camaraderie, good sportsmanship, and academic focus during the National Championship Tournament. The award is named after one of HCASC's early volunteers who mentored many HBCU students.

The "Thrilling 32" HBCUs that competed in the 2025 HCASC National Championship Tournament included: