VHP Chief Calls Murshidabad Violence 'Unfortunate', Demands President's Rule In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar on Friday described the recent communal violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, as 'unfortunate' and called for the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Alok Kumar said, "This is not an isolated incident. It has happened several times in the past. The recent violence raises serious concerns. Why are Hindus being forced to live as refugees in their own country? Is there a larger conspiracy to make certain areas Hindu-free?"

He further questioned the state's intelligence apparatus, asking, "If this violence was pre-planned, why did the intelligence agencies fail to act? If they were aware, why was it not prevented? Mamata Banerjee herself has alleged links to Bangladesh -- then why not hand over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)?"

Kumar criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister's opposition to central laws, saying, "A Chief Minister who publicly refuses to implement laws passed by the Centre is not respecting the Constitution. This indicates a breakdown of constitutional governance. Therefore, we have urged the central government to consider imposing President's Rule in West Bengal."

He further announced nationwide protests.

"Tomorrow, VHP workers will stage demonstrations across district headquarters in India and submit memorandums to district administrations, demanding President's Rule in the state," he told IANS.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the Border Security Force (BSF), Kumar called her remarks“irresponsible.”

“To incite public sentiment against security forces is a serious offence. She made these allegations while addressing Muslim leaders -- does she have any proof? Who allegedly bribed the BSF? If she has any evidence, she should hand over the probe to the NIA. Otherwise, such statements only damage national institutions,” he asserted.

Kumar further acknowledged the visits of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and the National Commission for Women (NCW) to relief camps in Malda.

“I thank the Governor and NCW for their concern. But if they can visit, why hasn't the Chief Minister gone there herself?” he asked.

The Murshidabad violence erupted during protests against the Waqf Act. Authorities have since tightened security, deploying paramilitary forces, and have arrested 274 people in connection with the violence.