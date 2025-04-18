After 40 Years, First Indian Astronaut To Travel Into Space In May: Jitendra Singh (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) India will send an astronaut to space next month, a feat to be repeated 40 years after Rakesh Sharma's iconic 1984 flight aboard a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Singh said Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is all prepared to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) next month as part of Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission.

“India is ready for its next space milestone,” said Singh, underscoring the significance of the upcoming human spaceflight and a series of critical ISRO missions.

He said the mission will mark the visit of the first Indian to the ISS and make Shukla the first Indian to travel into space in over four decades after Rakesh Sharma.

The Minister made the announcement after a high-level meeting held to review major future plans of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the coming months.

Singh said that the collaboration with international partners and the strategic momentum of projects like Gaganyaan reflect India's commitment to becoming a global leader in space technology.

The Minister emphasised that these efforts are not only scientific in nature but also aligned with the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan said Shukla is fully prepared for the mission, which is expected to provide valuable hands-on experience for India's future crewed missions, including the Gaganyaan project.

A decorated test pilot with the IAF, Shukla was shortlisted under ISRO's Human Spaceflight Program (HSP) and is among the top contenders for the Gaganyaan mission, India's first indigenous crewed orbital flight.

His journey aboard the Ax-4 mission is expected to provide critical hands-on experience in spaceflight operations, launch protocols, microgravity adaptation, and emergency preparedness - all essential for India's crewed space ambitions.

What sets Shukla's mission apart is its strategic importance. Unlike the symbolic undertones of India's first human spaceflight, this time the focus is on operational readiness and global integration. His participation underscores India's growing engagement with public-private international partnerships in space and its resolve to emerge as a serious contender in human space exploration.