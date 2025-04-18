Renaissance Dhaka Hosting 10-Day-Long Cita Rasa Malaysia Food Festival

Dhaka: Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is hosting a 10-day-long Malaysian food festival, titled "Cita Rasa Malaysia," at its signature Bahar Restaurant from April 17 to 26. The five-star hotel arranged the carnival in collaboration with the High Commission of Malaysia in Bangladesh and Tourism Malaysia.

The event kicked off last evening through an inauguration ceremony with the presence of Chief Guest Mohammad Shuhada Othman, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh.







"Cita Rasa Malaysia" has brought the rich and diverse flavors of Malaysian cuisine with a wide range of authentic and traditional delicacies such as Nasi Lemak, Satay, Laksa, and Rendang, prepared by guest chef Shah Rizal, who traveled all the way from Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel. Chef Rizal is renowned across Malaysia for his excellence in culinary artistry.







To let guests indulge in the true taste of Malaysia, the dishes are catered through lunch and dinner buffets at the respective prices of BDT 7999 and BDT 4299 only. In addition to this, Renaissance Dhaka partnered with selected banks to avail B1G1 and B1G2 offers.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel remarked on this culinary event as part of its celebrations for global cultures through food and hospitality, curating unique culinary experiences and fostering international collaborations. The five-star hotel takes pride in being one of the leaders in the tourism and hospitality industry.

