JOHNNIE WALKER ESTABLISHES A NEW STANDARD IN DESIGN INNOVATION BY INTRODUCING BLUE LABEL ULTRA, THE WORLD's LIGHTEST WHISKY BOTTLE

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch whisky, unveils Blue Label Ultra, a limited edition first-of-its kind, boundary-breaking innovation. Weighing just 6.3oz (180g), Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra is the world's lightest 70cl Scotch whisky glass bottle. Using new, patented glass technology developed by Diageo's design team this lighter, lower-carbon bottle embodies the future of luxury packaging, fusing sustainability with exceptional craftsmanship.

Born from a five year journey in glass innovation, this milestone proves that premium packaging can be both luxurious and eco-conscious. In the course of its research, the brand has been granted a patent to encourage further progress in the industry – and in a first for Diageo – a license to the open sourced patent will be offered on a royalty-free basis to anyone in the world who wishes to share in these discoveries. Each bottle is filled with a specially blended liquid by Dr. Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender, featuring whisky from legendary distilleries such as Oban, Brora, and Royal Lochnagar, as well as select 'ghost whiskies' from now-closed distilleries. The result is a unique liquid boasting the essence of fresh red berries, sweet vanilla, wood spice, toffee and warming wood smoke.

In celebration of this milestone, Johnnie Walker has partnered with leading North American-based artists, designers, and The Corning Museum of Glass to further explore the future of design and sustainable innovation. These artists will create bespoke pieces inspired by the innovative glass technology behind Blue Label Ultra, extending the bottle's spirit of craftsmanship into the broader world of design. Whether through drinking vessels, artistic interpretations, or groundbreaking applications, these commissioned works push the boundaries of lightweighting glass, all in the name of progress.

Showcased designers include Amber Cowan , Objects of Common Interest , and Scott Newlin , each recognized for their distinctive contributions to contemporary design and material exploration. During NYCxDesign in May, the commissioned works will be unveiled at an exclusive exhibition hosted at the Cristina Grajales Gallery, a space dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge contemporary design.

"Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra was born out of a vision for the future of luxury-one that embraces lighter, sustainable, and innovative design without compromising craftsmanship," said Jeremy Lindley, Global Design Director at Diageo. "Through our work with leading designers, we're extending this philosophy beyond whisky packaging, collaborating with some of the most exciting designers to explore new creative frontiers."

"With Blue Label Ultra, we are pushing the boundaries of design in the world of luxury - with Johnnie Walker at the intersection of artistry and sustainable packaging design," said Jesse Damashek, SVP of Whiskey at Diageo. "This release is a bold step forward, combining an extraordinary new blend with our most innovative bottle yet. Through many of our innovations with Johnnie Walker, it has remained a priority that we celebrate and collaborate with leading progressive creators around the globe."

With only 888 bottles ever produced, the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra release is an extraordinarily rare expression of whisky craftsmanship. Johnnie Walker Blue Ultra will launch in the North American market on May 1st, with a SRP of $1,250. More information around the launch is available here .

