Central Storage & Warehouse Completes Third Expansion In Caledonia, Adds 15,000 Frozen Pallet Positions

Overhead view of Central Storage & Warehouse's third and largest expansion at its Caledonia, WI facility.

CALEDONIA, Wis., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW), a premier Midwest cold storage developer & operator, is proud to announce the completion of its third Caledonia warehouse expansion adding 15,000 new frozen pallet positions to support the growth of key strategic partners in the Wisconsin market.

"This is the largest building by cubic feet in CSW's 78-year history and the first freezer we've built at 50 feet clear," said Hill Hamrick, Co-CEO of CSW. "This expansion was absolutely essential to supporting our customers' continued growth and is a testament to our warehouse team's ability to deliver best in class customer services."

The newly expanded facility, located at 12725 4 Mile Road, Franksville, WI, now stands at over 334,000 square feet, featuring 32 dock doors, and 37,500 pallet positions. Originally constructed in 2019 with expansions in 2023, 2024, and now 2025 the facility offers an array of value-added services, cross-docking capabilities, a drop trailer lot, and is USDA inspection certified for import and export services.

CSW Caledonia is strategically located in Southwest Wisconsin to service the storage and distribution needs of its customers in the Midwest and beyond. With access to I94 and to Milwaukee (19 miles) and Chicago (74 miles) the facility is ideally suited for handling frozen commodities like retail foods, foodservice, related perishable products, and raw materials to support nearby production.

About Central Storage & Warehouse:

Tracing its roots to 1947, Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW) is a premier provider of temperature-controlled warehouse services, offering extensive cold storage capabilities. With five facilities, CSW is actively expanding to better serve its customers. The company offers custom cold storage solutions and a range of temperature options to meet diverse client needs, maintaining the highest standards in food safety and leveraging state-of-the-art warehouse management technology. CSW is committed to reliability, flexibility, and responsiveness, ensuring exceptional service for all clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Sam Krieg

Title: Co-CEO

Central Storage & Warehouse LLC

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Central Storage & Warehouse

