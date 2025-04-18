Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis Elects Barbara J. Koonz As Managing Partner

ISELIN, N.J., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP, one of New Jersey's foremost law firms, is pleased to announce that Barbara J. Koonz has been elected to serve as the firm's new managing partner, effective April 1, 2025.

Focused on the representation of clients in environmental and energy matters, Barbara joined the firm's practice in 2019. Since that time, she has assumed an integral role in setting the firm's strategic priorities and is the fourth managing partner in Greenbaum's 100-plus year history.

On assuming her responsibilities as managing partner, Barbara comments:

"I'm energized by this opportunity and look forward to building upon Greenbaum's proud legacy of excellence, and to helping lead a firm where vibrancy and collegiality maximize the professional experiences of our talented attorneys and staff members.

The legal profession is undergoing a fundamental shift, driven by advancements in technology, the changing dynamics of client needs, and the evolution of the workplace. Law firms must adapt to this transformation in order to serve clients in an effective and responsible manner, and I believe we are well positioned to meet that challenge. It is both my honor and my mission to advance Greenbaum's strategic plan to best serve our clients and each individual in our firm."

As a lawyer and geologist, Barbara has counseled domestic and overseas businesses on a range of sophisticated legal issues for over 30 years. She advises private and public entities on matters related to environmental permitting and regulatory compliance, renewable and clean energy projects, generation facilities and infrastructure, waterfront and coastal projects, and the licensing and operation of A-901 licensed solid waste facilities.

Barbara is a Fellow in the prestigious American College of Environmental Lawyers. She is a member of the American, Energy, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida bar associations, as well as NAIOP NJ, the New Jersey Women Lawyers Association, and the New Jersey Builders Association. A dedicated advocate for public safety, Barbara is the former chair and serves on the Middlesex County ASAP Board for the rehabilitation and re-entry of drug dependent inmates. She was appointed by the Supreme Court of New Jersey to serve on the New Jersey Lawyers Assistance Program (NJLAP) Board of Trustees.

