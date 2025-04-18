Visit Qatar Discusses Scope For Qatar, Russia Cooperation In Tourism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Visit Qatar discussed prospects for cooperation between Qatar and Russia in the field of tourism during a high-level discussion session titled "Cooperation in healthcare, tourism, and urban infrastructure to support national development priorities" within the activities of the Russian-Qatari Business Forum, held today in Moscow.

CEO of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi underscored the potential for enhanced tourism collaboration between Qatar and Russia, noting that expanding tourism offerings tailored to visitor interests, improving air connectivity between Doha and major Russian cities, and streamlining visa processes are key enablers in increasing tourist flows from Russia to Qatar.

He further outlined Visit Qatars ongoing efforts to promote the country as a destination of choice, including targeted digital marketing campaigns, strategic engagements at international travel exhibitions, and partnerships with leading tour operators and travel platforms in the Russian market.

Al Mawlawi also reaffirmed Visit Qatar's commitment to developing a seamless and enriching tourism experience, built upon the nation's cultural depth, world-class infrastructure, and a year-round calendar of diverse events.

Visit Qatar's participation in the forum reinforces the role of tourism as a core pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030 and highlights the importance of international cooperation in advancing sustainable development and fostering economic and investment partnerships between Qatar and the Russian Federation.