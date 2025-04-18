Qatar, UK Foreign Ministries Hold Preparatory Meeting For Second Strategic Dialogue

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) held a virtual preparatory meeting Thursday for the upcoming Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue, scheduled to take place on April 27 in Doha.

The dialogue will be chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs HE David Lammy.

The Qatari delegation at the preparatory meeting was led by Director of Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al Khater, while the UK delegation was headed by Joint Head of Iraq and Arabian Peninsula Department at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) HE Thomas Allan.

