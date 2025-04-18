Branded Generics Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030F

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Branded Generics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Branded Generics Market, valued at USD 261.41 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 375.90 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.20%. Branded generics, which are drugs re-released under new brand names once the original patent expires, offer a cost-effective alternative without compromising quality or efficacy.

Key Market Drivers: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory disorders are rising globally, driven by aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and environmental changes. Approximately 9 million people die of cancer annually, with millions more affected by respiratory diseases and diabetes-related complications. These conditions highlight the urgent need for cost-effective treatments like branded generics. The World Health Organization notes that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 74% of all global deaths. Consequently, the demand for affordable, reliable medications is on the rise, pushing branded generics to the forefront of treatment options.

Key Market Challenges: Regulatory Hurdles

Regulatory processes are crucial for ensuring the safety and quality of generic medications, but they can delay market entry for branded generics. Pharmaceutical companies face challenges in demonstrating bioequivalence to original branded drugs and navigating patent disputes. Additionally, varying international regulations add complexity for companies marketing globally. Regulatory issues related to quality control influence healthcare professionals' and patients' trust in branded generics, further complicating their acceptance and uptake.

Key Market Trends: Advancements in Digital Health Integration

Digital health technologies are enhancing patient engagement through tools for medication reminders and adherence tracking, thereby improving outcomes for branded generics. The use of digital platforms for remote patient monitoring is particularly advantageous for chronic disease management. Telemedicine consultations facilitate easier access to branded generics, especially in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. Personalized treatment plans enabled by digital health solutions can lead to better patient satisfaction and loyalty, providing an edge for branded generics.

Digital platforms also drive awareness and education about the benefits and cost savings of branded generics, with data analytics offering insights into market trends and consumer preferences. These insights inform strategic marketing and product positioning efforts for pharmaceutical companies in the branded generics sector.

Key Attributes:

