Branded Generics Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$261.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$375.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Companies Featured
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. Sanofi-Aventis. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc. Endo International PLC. GlaxoSmithKline LLC. Pfizer Inc. Viatris Inc. Apotex Inc.
Drug Class
- Alkylating Agents Antimetabolites Hormones Anti-Hypertensive Lipid Lowering Drugs Antidepressant Antipsychotics Antiepileptics Others
Application
- Oncology Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Diseases Acute & Chronic Pain Gastrointestinal Diseases Dermatological Diseases Others
Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy
By Region
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Branded Generics Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment