Macao Travel Roadshow Debuts In Akihabara, Tokyo In Japan Showcasing Glamorous“Tourism +” For Four Days

MACAU, April 18 - 【MGTO】Macao travel roadshow debuts in Akihabara, Tokyo in Japan

【MGTO】“Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart”

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) unveiled the mega roadshow“Journey to Experience Macao” in the famous shopping hub, Akihabara, in Tokyo yesterday (17 April). The four-day roadshow is one of the major promotional events in MGTO's overseas marketing campaign this year. As part of the efforts to expand the Northeast Asian markets, the event capitalizes on Macao's designation as a Culture City of East Asia 2025 to showcase the diversity of glamorous“tourism +” Macao has to offer.

The guests who officiated the opening ceremony include MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Japan Tourism Agency (JTA), Takashi Watanabe, Executive Director of Overseas Promotion Department of Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Yoshinobu Ota, Director & Secretary General of Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), Koji Ikehata, and Director of Board of Directors of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Elaine Wong Yee Lam.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes stated in her speech that this year's roadshow is more than just a tourism promotion - it's a celebration of culture, creativity, and connection with Japan, aligning with Macao's role as a Culture City of East Asia 2025. The Office has infused this event with the magic of anime, a beloved art in Japanese culture. In Macao, anime has become a popular culture, especially among the younger generation. Today, the anime spirit is brought into the roadshow, blended with Macao's unique charm of East-meets-West to create unforgettable experiences for all visitors.

Infused with local culture to attract visitors

MGTO partners with the six integrated resort enterprises and Air Macau, among other entities, to share with Japanese residents Macao's new popular attractions, culture, World Heritage, gastronomy, events and festivals through a confluence of different booths, interactive experiences and distinctive performances at the mega roadshow from 17 to 20 April. In symphony with the local colors of Japan, the roadshow is painted with a splash of anime culture. Distinctive tourism products and special travel offers are launched in partnership with Macao businesses and Japanese creative enterprises, to attract the younger generation and anime enthusiasts from Japan to Macao.

The roadshow features Macao Tourist Information counter and a range of themed booths about the six integrated resort enterprises, Kamen Rider,“Ghost in the Shell SAC2045”, motor-racing simulator experience, mega capsule machine for lucky draw, information about events and community tourism, as well as food truck, among other highlights.

Spectators can also take part in stamp collection on“Macao journey passports” and hence obtain special MAK MAK souvenirs at the roadshow, experiencing Macao's warm hospitality and unique charm as a travel destination.

Besides casting the spotlight on the roadshow in advance with the promotional video, MGTO also conducts extensive promotion on mega electronic screens at buildings in the vicinity of Akihabara and distributes leaflets at MTR entrances and exits. In addition, the office partners with Japanese KOLs, online magazines and travel influencers to boost the event's publicity online.

Diverse destination marketing

Prior to the roadshow opening, MGTO collaborated with Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Macao travel trade and Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. in hosting the“Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart”. The Office presented Macao's latest tourism resources and facilitated mutual cooperation between Japan and Macao through the networking platform. The exchange contributes to widening the destination appeal for Japanese visitors. About 210 representatives of Japanese travel trade, MICE enterprises and media attended the occasion.

In 2025, MGTO is exploring the untapped potential of the Northeast Asia markets by organizing promotional events and joining major travel fairs in different visitor markets. Riding on Macao's status as a Culture City of East Asia 2025, the Office is forging ahead to promote the cultural symphony and diversity of travel experiences Macao has to offer. During the roadshow in Japan, MGTO led some of the industry delegates from Macao to visit Mayor of Kamakura, Matsuo Takashi, and Vice Mayor of Kamakura, Shoichiro Chida, to deepen exchange and cooperation between Macao and Kamakura both as Culture Cities of East Asia, laying a foundation for future collaboration.

Tapping into Japanese visitor market continuously

According to the provisional figures of visitor arrivals to Macao in the first quarter of 2025, Japan ranks fifth among the international visitor markets for Macao. The ranking represents a year-on-year rise of nearly 24% in visitor arrivals and bespeaks the great potential of Japan as a Northeast Asian visitor market. At present, regular direct flight services are operated between Macau and Japan. By organizing this series of promotions and exchange in Japan, the Office unfolds diverse marketing efforts to attract Japanese visitors to Macao for innovative travel experiences, as part of the endeavor to expand international visitor markets.

