Top 30 Trends & Topics In Marketing Technology For Waste Removal Businesses

On average, 600 companies in waste management industry research various advertising technology (AdTech) topics each week...

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AdTech Adoption Accelerates Among U.S. Waste Management Companies

Recent research highlights a notable increase in the adoption of advertising technology (AdTech) among U.S. waste management businesses. Approximately 600 companies in this sector are actively researching AdTech solutions each week, accumulating nearly 55,000 searches over the past 12 months. This surge demonstrates the industry's commitment to modernizing marketing efforts, enhancing operational efficiencies, and expanding market reach.

Key topics generating the most interest include Marketing Automation Tools, Roadblocking, and Marketing Email.

Key Insights from the Study:

Digital-First Marketing: Pixels (138 weekly average searches) underscores waste management firms' desire to track user interactions and optimize online marketing campaigns through precise audience targeting and retargeting strategies.

Automated Marketing Solutions: Marketing Automation Tools, with 4,102 annual searches, indicate companies' efforts to streamline lead nurturing processes and manage customer interactions more efficiently, essential for long-cycle municipal and industrial contracts.

Visibility and Branding: Roadblocking (3,053 annual searches) and Marketing Email (2,847 annual searches) highlight the industry's investment in high-impact advertising tactics and direct customer communications, enhancing brand visibility and customer engagement.

Multichannel and Emerging Platforms: The rising interest in platforms like Walmart Advertising, TikTok Advertising, and OTT Advertising reveals a broader strategic shift toward diverse channels to effectively reach new audience segments.

Overall, these trends illustrate how waste management companies are actively leveraging sophisticated AdTech solutions to differentiate their services, optimize marketing ROI, and foster deeper relationships with both commercial and municipal clients.

About the Study

This analysis is based on search activity data from U.S. waste management companies, covering their AdTech research trends over a 12-month period to uncover emerging marketing technology adoption within the sector.



