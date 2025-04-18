Keeper Security And Immixgroup Join Forces To Secure The Public Sector

Partnership extends Keeper's PAM and password management protections for federal, state, local government agencies and higher education institutions

CHICAGO, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, has announced a strategic collaboration with immixGroup, a trusted provider of IT solutions for the U.S. public sector. This collaboration is designed to provide robust cybersecurity protection to federal, state, local government agencies and higher education institutions, offering advanced PAM and password management solutions to safeguard critical data and infrastructure.

As cyber threats continue to grow in sophistication, public sector organizations are increasingly turning to modern, secure platforms to protect sensitive data. KeeperPAM® is a comprehensive, cloud-based solution, providing a unified approach to securing privileged accounts, passwords, secrets and remote access. Keeper will leverage immixGroup's deep expertise in serving the public sector, and together, enable organizations to adopt Keeper's innovative cybersecurity tools at scale.

"We are excited to work with immixGroup to bring best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to the public sector," said Scott Unger, Director of Global Channel Account Management at Keeper Security. "KeeperPAM's capabilities, including secure password management, session monitoring and compliance reporting, will provide government and educational organizations with the security and visibility they need to protect against modern cyber threats."

Keeper and immixGroup will focus on expanding the availability of KeeperPAM to federal, state, local and higher education institutions, supporting organizations in helping meet rigorous cybersecurity requirements, such as compliance with FedRAMP, FISMA and other federal standards. Keeper Security's powerful solutions will be easily accessible through immixGroup, helping public sector entities safeguard privileged accounts and sensitive information.

KeeperPAM's features include password and secrets management, session management and advanced remote browser isolation, all designed to reduce the risk of credential-based breaches. With tools for enforcing least-privilege policies, real-time monitoring and detailed audit trails, KeeperPAM ensures organizations can maintain strong access controls and comply with stringent regulatory frameworks.

This collaboration is a timely response to the increased focus on securing government and educational institutions, which are often targeted by sophisticated cyber attacks. By integrating KeeperPAM with immixGroup solutions, public sector organizations can enhance their overall security posture while simplifying access management and improving compliance.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today's cyber threats at KeeperSecurity .

Learn more: KeeperSecurity

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED