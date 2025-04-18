PLBY Group To Participate At The Planet Microcap Showcase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the“Company” or“PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, announced today that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place in Las Vegas on April 23 & 24, 2025.

Ben Kohn, CEO, and Marc Crossman, CFO, will give a formal presentation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 5 p.m. PT and host one-on-one meetings throughout both days. The presentation will be simulcast, available here or at .

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, investors are encouraged to reach out to Planet MicroCap or Playboy's investor relations team at ... .

To view a recent interview conducted by the conference organizers with Mr. Kohn, please click here: .

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group's mission-to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure - builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at

Contact:

Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA – ...

Media: ...