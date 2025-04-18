Quiet By Design: Noisecure Brings Purpose-Built Acoustic Solutions

NoiseCure delivers precise, design-forward acoustic solutions in critical environments that reduce noise without compromising style.

Loftwall's ceiling baffles are engineered to bring acoustic control and modern design overhead

High-Stakes Healthcare Environments Demand Sound Strategies That Work

- Sara Beth JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In healthcare settings where every detail matters, NoiseCureTM is redefining what it means to design for healing. Specializing in acoustic solutions for high-stakes environments, NoiseCureTM delivers tailored, evidence-based strategies that reduce noise, support recovery, and improve the overall experience for patients, families, and care teams.Noise is one of the most persistent and underestimated challenges in healthcare design. It affects sleep, communication, stress levels, and long-term outcomes - especially in emergency departments, NICUs, patient rooms, and surgical units. NoiseCureTM works alongside healthcare architects, designers, and facility leaders to address this issue head-on.“In clinical environments, excess noise isn't just an annoyance - it's a risk,” said Sara Beth Joyner, CEO at NoiseCureTM.“Our goal is to provide acoustic strategies that enhance both function and feeling - spaces that promote clarity, comfort, and care.”NoiseCure's solutions are built for healthcare performance - from custom acoustic panels and ceiling treatments that blend seamlessly into interior finishes, to sound-absorbing artwork that serves both aesthetic and functional roles. Every product and plan is thoughtfully developed with healthcare needs in mind, offering options that meet infection control standards, stand up to rigorous use, and comply with industry codes.By focusing on acoustic performance as a core part of environmental design, NoiseCureTM helps healthcare facilities create calmer, more effective spaces for healing. Whether addressing new construction projects or retrofitting existing buildings, the team brings both design sensitivity and technical expertise to every engagement.“Hospitals are built for care, but too often they're filled with noise that disrupts it,” said Andrew White, Project Coordinator.“We're here to help healthcare organizations reimagine what their spaces sound like - and how that sound affects everyone inside.”As healthcare systems evolve, so does the need for thoughtful, holistic design. NoiseCureTM exists to bring intention to the one element that's always present but rarely seen - sound.About NoiseCureTMNoiseCureTM delivers tailored acoustic solutions for high-stakes environments, with a specialized focus on the healthcare industry. From custom product development to full acoustic strategy, NoiseCureTM blends evidence-based design, aesthetic integration, and technical expertise to reduce noise and elevate experience in the spaces that matter most.

