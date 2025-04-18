403
Flagship EXLANTIX ET Crossovers Will Be Presented By EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka And EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The EXEED brand begins deliveries to Russia of the first new generation EXLANTIX ET crossovers in April 2025. The model will go on sale at the official dealerships EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. It will be available for pre-order and purchase there.
EXLANTIX ET is the flagship model of the new EXLANTIX sub-brand. It is designed taking into account the climatic and road conditions of Russia. The car is equipped with a REEV hybrid power plant - extended range. The combination of a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and two electric motors provides power up to 195 kW. As a result, the crossover accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. It has an impressive power reserve of up to 1180 km. This makes it the best in its class. The average fuel consumption is only 6.4 liters per 100 km. This confirms the high level of energy efficiency.
Adaptation to operation in severe winter conditions is one of the key advantages of EXLANTIX ET. The chassis and suspension are coated with an anti-corrosion compound. It is resistant to salt reagents. The materials used in the design meet the most stringent protection standards. The electrical part of the system supports charging at 400V using an intelligent insulated gun. It is safe even at low temperatures.
The interior of the crossover is designed with an emphasis on maximum comfort. The car is equipped with a multi-level climate control system, heated seats, mirrors, steering wheel and a massage function. The automatic windshield heating system provides excellent visibility at temperatures down to -30° C. The high-tech multimedia system is combined with advanced software. The APA automatic parking assistant recognizes 18 scenarios. It independently copes with maneuvering in a limited space.
"A unique opportunity to become the first owners of EXLANTIX ET is opening up for clients of EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka. This hybrid crossover combines advanced engineering solutions, premium equipment and technologies relevant for Russia. It is more than just a car. It is the philosophy of a new generation of electric vehicles", – Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, commented.
"EXLANTIX ET is a confident step towards sustainable mobility. We are glad that St. Petersburg has become one of the first cities where the model will go on sale. We are confident that the car will find a response from buyers who value technology, comfort and thoughtfulness of every detail", - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division, added.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
