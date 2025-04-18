403
MSN Realty Unveils Its Inaugural Luxury Living Project 'ONE By MSN' At Neopolis
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, April 18, 2025 - MSN Realty has announced the launch of its flagship residential project, 'One by MSN', marking the company's debut in the luxury real estate segment. Located in Hyderabad's rapidly evolving hub of Neopolis, Kokapet, this one-of-a-kind development is spread across 7.7 acres. The project features five elegantly designed towers rising up to 55 floors, offering 655 exclusive residences ranging from 5,250 to 7,460 sq. ft. This launch marks a defining milestone for MSN Realty - the real estate vertical of the diversified MSN Group, known for its legacy of trust and excellence across sectors.
With a planned investment of ₹ 2,750 Cr, 'One by MSN' is not just a flagship launch but the foundation of MSN Realty's larger vision to develop over 20 million sq. ft. across Hyderabad in the next five years. Backed by the financial strength and credibility of the MSN Group, the 4 million sq ft. project reflects a long-term commitment to reshaping urban living through integrated, high-value developments that blend thoughtful design with modern infrastructure.
The project embodies the philosophy of Panchtatva - the five natural elements of Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Sky and reflects this in its design approach. 'One by MSN' is planned to align with principles of space, light, and harmony with architecture that prioritizes openness, natural ventilation, and visual connection to the outdoors. With views of Osman Sagar Lake, the project includes features such as private lobbies, dual access, and layouts designed for seamless indoor-outdoor transitions.
The development includes 1.8 lakh sq. ft. of amenities, spanning the clubhouse, podium, and a Skypark, equipped with three swimming pools (including a temperature-controlled indoor pool and an infinity pool), along with dedicated recreational and wellness areas such as a yoga deck, sky cinema, aqua gym, and multipurpose lawns. In addition to community spaces, the project integrates sports infrastructure including courts for badminton, squash, pickleball and paddleball, in addition to a bowling alley, as well as simulators for cricket, football, and golf - all supported by a forward-looking approach that brings together smart technologies, energy-efficient systems, and seamless digital integration to elevate everyday living.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. MSN Reddy, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of MSN Group, said,“With 'One by MSN', we are entering the real estate sector with a clear focus on thoughtful design and long-term value creation. Our aim is to build spaces that are aligned with evolving urban needs while being rooted in quality and functionality. We're proud to begin this journey from our home city, Hyderabad, and look forward to shaping the future skyline of India with the same passion and purpose that define MSN Group.”
About MSN Realty
MSN Realty is a dynamic real estate entity specializing in the development of premium residential and commercial properties in Hyderabad. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and quality, MSN Realty plans to transform 20 million square feet of strategic urban locations into high-end living and commercial spaces over the next five years, aiming to inspire and elevate the standards of urban life.
