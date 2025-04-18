Journalist's Home Targeted In Grenade Attack Amid Ongoing Feud In Dara Adam Khel

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)- A grenade exploded inside the premises of local journalist Nisar Afridi's home in the Bazi Khel village of Darra Adam Khel on April 17, sparking concern amid a long-standing local dispute. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to sources, the grenade attack occurred around 3:30 PM during an ongoing clash between two rival factions - Malik Akbar and Malik Latif - over the ownership of a coal mine. The explosive damaged the solar panel system installed on the roof of Afridi's home, but all family members remained unharmed.

Afridi, a correspondent for Roznama Khabrain, told TNN that this isn't the first time his home has been affected by violence. A few months ago, stray bullets from another armed encounter also damaged the same solar installation.

He expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the area, stating that frequent armed disputes pose constant threats to local residents.

Afridi urged the district administration and police to take decisive steps toward resolving the coal mine conflict and ensuring the safety of civilians.

Dara Adam Khel, located about 30 kilometers south of Peshawar, has long been plagued by violence and security challenges.