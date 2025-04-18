President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, over the death of his father,reports.

"Dear Mr. Çavuşoğlu,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of your father, Osman Çavuşoğlu - a profound loss for your family.

In this time of sorrow, I share in your grief and extend my deepest condolences to you and all the members of your family, wishing you patience.

May Allah rest his soul in peace," the letter reads.