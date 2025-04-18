No Decision Yet On Nationwide Rollout Of Satellite-Based Tolling From May 1: Morth

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday clarified that no decision has been taken on the nationwide implementation of satellite-based tolling from May 1.
The ministry's response came after some sections of the media reported that a satellite-based tolling system would be launched from May 1, 2025 and will replace the existing FASTag-based toll collection system.
In a statement, the ministry said that to enable seamless, barrier-free movement of vehicles through toll plazas and reduce travel time, an 'Automatic Number Plate Recognition(ANPR)-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system' will be implemented at selected toll plazas.
According to the statement, the advanced tolling system will combine ANPR technology, that will identify vehicles by reading their number plates, and the existing 'FASTag system' that uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) for toll deduction.
Under this, vehicles will be charged based on their identification through high performance ANPR cameras and FASTag readers, without needing to stop at the toll plazas.
Read Also
NHAI Hikes Toll Charges By 4-5% Across Country
HC Directs Transport Ministry To Reduce Toll Rates In J&K
In case of non-compliance, e-notices will be served to the violators, non-payment of which may result in suspension of FASTag and other VAHAN related penalties.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18042025000215011059ID1109445557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment