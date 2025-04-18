403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uncertainty Shakes Central Banks And Multilateral Institutions As Global Economic Order Upended
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Trump's decision to end the United States' role as the world's open market has upended the global economic order.
For decades, the U.S. absorbed massive trade deficits while partners like the EU, China, Canada, and Mexico built surpluses on the back of American consumption.
Now, the U.S. has imposed sweeping tariffs, especially targeting China, and paused negotiations with most other partners. This shift has changed the rules for everyone, sending shockwaves through financial markets and policymaking circles.
Central banks and multilateral organizations now face a world where unpredictability dominates. The IMF has warned that the ongoing trade war will force“notable downgrades” in global growth forecasts.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva called the current level of trade policy uncertainty“unprecedented,” warning that prolonged instability will raise costs for everyone and could trigger financial market stress.
The World Bank echoed these concerns, noting that businesses and households have become more cautious, delaying investments and spending as they wait for clarity. The European Central Bank has responded by cutting its main interest rate for the seventh time in a year, bringing it down to 2.25%.
ECB President Christine Lagarde admitted that“exceptional uncertainty” now clouds the outlook, with trade disputes threatening to stall exports and weaken growth across the eurozone.
Despite the rate cuts, European stock markets have fallen, and the euro has appreciated by 9% on a trade-weighted basis. Energy prices have dropped, but this has not been enough to offset the drag from weaker trade.
Global Economic Outlook Darkens as Trade Tensions Escalate
The ECB now projects eurozone growth at just 0.9% for 2025, with further weakness expected if trade tensions persist. The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, has adopted a more cautious stance, holding off on further rate cuts as it weighs inflation risks from tariffs.
This divergence in policy reflects the different exposures of the two economies: Europe relies heavily on exports, while the U.S. is now prioritizing domestic interests.
The World Trade Organization has slashed its forecast for global merchandise trade growth from 2.7% to a contraction of 0.2% for 2025. If the tariff war escalates further, global trade could shrink by as much as 1.5% this year, with long-term losses reaching 7% of global GDP.
In addition, these figures underscore how the U.S. policy shift has forced central banks and international institutions to rewrite their playbooks.
The old system, where the U.S. carried the world' imbalances, has ended. Now, the world economy faces a new era of fragmentation, uncertainty, and risk, with no clear path forward.
For decades, the U.S. absorbed massive trade deficits while partners like the EU, China, Canada, and Mexico built surpluses on the back of American consumption.
Now, the U.S. has imposed sweeping tariffs, especially targeting China, and paused negotiations with most other partners. This shift has changed the rules for everyone, sending shockwaves through financial markets and policymaking circles.
Central banks and multilateral organizations now face a world where unpredictability dominates. The IMF has warned that the ongoing trade war will force“notable downgrades” in global growth forecasts.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva called the current level of trade policy uncertainty“unprecedented,” warning that prolonged instability will raise costs for everyone and could trigger financial market stress.
The World Bank echoed these concerns, noting that businesses and households have become more cautious, delaying investments and spending as they wait for clarity. The European Central Bank has responded by cutting its main interest rate for the seventh time in a year, bringing it down to 2.25%.
ECB President Christine Lagarde admitted that“exceptional uncertainty” now clouds the outlook, with trade disputes threatening to stall exports and weaken growth across the eurozone.
Despite the rate cuts, European stock markets have fallen, and the euro has appreciated by 9% on a trade-weighted basis. Energy prices have dropped, but this has not been enough to offset the drag from weaker trade.
Global Economic Outlook Darkens as Trade Tensions Escalate
The ECB now projects eurozone growth at just 0.9% for 2025, with further weakness expected if trade tensions persist. The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, has adopted a more cautious stance, holding off on further rate cuts as it weighs inflation risks from tariffs.
This divergence in policy reflects the different exposures of the two economies: Europe relies heavily on exports, while the U.S. is now prioritizing domestic interests.
The World Trade Organization has slashed its forecast for global merchandise trade growth from 2.7% to a contraction of 0.2% for 2025. If the tariff war escalates further, global trade could shrink by as much as 1.5% this year, with long-term losses reaching 7% of global GDP.
In addition, these figures underscore how the U.S. policy shift has forced central banks and international institutions to rewrite their playbooks.
The old system, where the U.S. carried the world' imbalances, has ended. Now, the world economy faces a new era of fragmentation, uncertainty, and risk, with no clear path forward.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment