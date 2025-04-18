Niu Technologies Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.niu.com .

About Niu Technologies

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

