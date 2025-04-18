Consumers Energy Celebrates Line Worker Appreciation Day

Recognizing the People Powering Reliability and Progress

JACKSON, Mich., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Consumers Energy proudly celebrates Line Worker Appreciation Day, recognizing the highly skilled men and women whose work in the field keeps the power on and our communities connected - often in the face of severe weather, challenging terrain and long hours.

Line workers are not only essential to daily service - they are critical to delivering on the company's Reliability Roadmap , a long-term strategy focused on strengthening the grid, reducing outages, and preparing for the energy needs of the future. Their work helped to reduce customers' average time without power by over 20 minutes last year .

Chris Laird, vice president of electric operations, brings first-hand experience, formerly working in the electric line organization, and now helps lead the company's operational strategy.

"If power lines are the backbone of our electric grid, line workers are the skilled surgeons keeping it responsive and resilient," said Laird. "Having spent time in the field myself, I know the pride, precision and grit it takes to do the job right - and safely. Our Reliability Roadmap depends on their experience and commitment."

The day also shines a light on the leaders and mentors shaping the future of the trade - including veteran line worker Scott Shoemaker. After more than three decades in the field, Scott now helps to train apprentices and pass along the knowledge, safety mindset and work ethic that define the role.

"I have a lot of experience that I can pass on to the next generation of line workers. I am proud to be a part of their apprenticeships," said Shoemaker. "These individuals are the future of the industry. My goal is that every one of them has the opportunity to be successful and, most importantly, go home safe to their loved ones."

