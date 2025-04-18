Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market Worth $71.6 Billion By 2034 - Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny Boosts Cold Chain Packaging Investments
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$17.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$71.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for biologics & specialty drugs
3.2.1.2 Expansion of mRNA & cell/gene therapies
3.2.1.3 Stringent regulatory requirement
3.2.1.4 Growth of e-commerce and online pharmacies
3.2.1.5 Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High costs of cold chain infrastructure
3.2.2.2 Risk of temperature excursions & product spoilage
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Plastics
5.2.1 Polyethylene (PE)
5.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)
5.2.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.2.4 Polyurethane (PU)
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Metal
5.4 Paper
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Active
6.3 Passive
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Insulated box
7.3 Containers
7.4 Coolants
7.5 Pallets
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Biopharmaceutical companies
8.3 Clinical research organizations
8.4 Hospitals
8.5 Research institutes
8.6 Logistics and distribution companies
8.7 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Chill-Pak
10.2 Cold Chain Technologies
10.3 CoolPac
10.4 Cryopak
10.5 CSafe
10.6 Envirotainer
10.7 Haier Biomedical
10.8 Insulated Products Corporation
10.9 Intelsius
10.10 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
10.11 Sealed Air
10.12 Smurfit Kappa
10.13 Sofrigam Group
10.14 Sonoco ThermoSafe
10.15 Tessol
10.16 Va-Q-Tec Thermal Solutions
10.17 Vericool
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment