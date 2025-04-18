Sertaintytm And Securecotm Successfully Complete Pilot Demo Of End-To-End, Self-Governing Secure Data Sharing Solution

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection.

Groundbreaking Collaboration Delivers a Revolutionary Zero-Trust Approach to Transform Data Security, Governance, and Monetization

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SertaintyTM Corporation ( ) and SecureCoTM ( ) are pleased to announce the successful completion of a new pilot-demonstration project featuring a seamless integration of a virtually invisible network with the industry's foremost file-level zero-trust data-security patented solution. This demonstration highlights an end-to-end, self-governing, secure file-sharing system that protects data at rest and secures data in transit, delivering unmatched security, governance, and accessibility across multiple cloud environments.

By combining Sertainty's groundbreaking Self-Protecting-Data technology with SecureCo's advanced zero-trust stealth and obfuscation platform, organizations can address the critical“why” behind modern data security: the need to protect data wherever it resides or travels, with minimal performance impact and no weak links in the chain. This conceptualized solution demonstrates the potential to be a more elegant and cost-effective alternative to traditional Managed Secure File Transfer systems, eliminating the need for extensive infrastructure or complex key management to ensure governance, provenance, and data protection.

Amir Sternhell, Chief Strategy Officer for Sertainty, conveyed,“This collaboration underscores our commitment to revolutionizing data security. Sertainty's Self-Protecting-Data technology addresses the urgent need for zero-trust at the data level, while SecureCo's invisible network ensures that data in transit is essentially cloaked from malicious actors. Together, we're creating a new standard for end-to-end data protection that blends seamlessly into a data chain-of-custody and advanced machine learning processes.”

In this demonstration, Sertainty's Self-Protecting-Data technology was utilized in a proof-of-concept application to enable secure file-sharing across multiple, disparate locations via SecureCo's STRATUS transport network-a resilient, invisible multi-cloud mesh. The architecture incorporated four widely used public cloud storage platforms-Amazon S3, Microsoft OneDrive®, Google Drive, and DropboxTM-to store, transmit, and share secured information using Sertainty's Self-Protecting-Data technology. Meanwhile, SecureCo's platform cloaks the path and patterns of the transit channels, making it difficult for cybercriminals to discover or attack network endpoints. This integrated approach removes the dependency on TCP/IP and the related infrastructure, thereby eliminating known attack surfaces. Even though there are several layers of stealth and anonymization, the simplicity of the Sertainty SecureCo integration assures data governance and protection with minimal effect on performance.

Senior Executive Vice President from Sertainty, Dan Fischer, shared:

“The successful completion of this pilot demonstration is only the beginning. Our strategic relationship with SecureCo allows us to continually refine our joint roadmap. We're in the process of exploring new integrations with industry players like HubSecurity, Checkpoint, Tech Mahindra, and Deloitte, and other Managed Security Service Providers. Our ultimate goal is to provide enterprises and government agencies with a robust, zero-trust framework that safeguards data from creation to retirement.”

This combined solution is uniquely positioned to replace or outperform many of today's conventional file-sharing and data-transport offerings. By unifying the data and network layers, it offers a cost-effective and scalable alternative that meets the highest standards of security, governance, and compliance. Both Sertainty and SecureCo are seeking additional go-to-market partners to help bring this innovative system to a broader audience and cannibalize market share from legacy incumbents.

Co-Founder & CEO, SecureCo, Alex Harrington, noted,“At SecureCo, our mission is to protect data in motion by making it virtually invisible to malicious actors. Our stealth and obfuscation technologies, combined with Sertainty's Self-Protecting-Data technology, establish a new gold standard for zero-trust security. This project demonstrates the power of our combined innovation, and we look forward to expanding our partnership to help enterprises and government agencies alike protect their most valuable digital assets.”

About SecureCo, Inc.

SecureCo solutions protect and cloak data as it traverses public networks, offering enhanced security, resilience, and non-attribution capability for internet data transit. Powered by stealth and obfuscation technologies, our patented software shields customer data and network assets against interference by sophisticated threat actors. Trusted by some of the most demanding cybersecurity customers in the world, we deliver high-performance, secure data transit for military, intelligence, industrial, and commercial applications. For more information, please visit: .

About Sertainty

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. Sertainty's groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its own lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level.

Learn more at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Sertainty does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Sertainty and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

