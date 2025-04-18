Dunham House, Inc. To Break Ground On Assisted Living Facility For Combat-Wounded Veterans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dunham House, Inc. is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on establishing residential communities for combat-wounded veterans.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dunham House, Inc. , a Nebraska-based nonprofit, has officially announced the groundbreaking ceremony for a new assisted living facility dedicated to combat-wounded veterans. Scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 7808 North 60th Street in Omaha, the event marks a major step forward in addressing the needs of veterans with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and related conditions.The facility will serve as a long-term residential community for veterans who require supportive care yet seek to maintain independence. The single-story complex will span approximately 27,500 square feet, housing assisted living-style one-bedroom apartments along with specialized units for residents with greater physical needs. In addition to personalized care, residents will benefit from community-focused spaces such as a great room, dining area, fitness center, and memorial plaza.The groundbreaking ceremony will bring together the Dunham House Board of Directors, Wounded Warriors Family Support, and local community leaders in celebration of this milestone. The event will begin at 12:00 PM CDT, with the official groundbreaking at 1:00 PM.The initiative responds to a critical gap in services for veterans suffering from TBIs-often termed“invisible injuries”-who lack appropriate residential care options. The Dunham House aims to fill this void with a setting tailored specifically to younger veterans, offering a safe, socially engaging, and supportive environment.For inquiries regarding the event or project details, contact Dunham House, Inc. using the information provided below.About Dunham House, Inc.:Dunham House, Inc. is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on establishing residential communities for combat-wounded veterans. With a mission rooted in dignity, camaraderie, and personalized care, the organization envisions a future where veterans with traumatic injuries live with independence and purpose in a safe, supportive environment.Company name: Dunham House, Inc.Address: 11218 John Galt Boulevard, Suite 106City: OmahaState: NebraskaZip code: 68137Phone number: (402) 704-8144E-mail address: ...

