Dunham House, Inc. To Break Ground On Assisted Living Facility For Combat-Wounded Veterans
The facility will serve as a long-term residential community for veterans who require supportive care yet seek to maintain independence. The single-story complex will span approximately 27,500 square feet, housing assisted living-style one-bedroom apartments along with specialized units for residents with greater physical needs. In addition to personalized care, residents will benefit from community-focused spaces such as a great room, dining area, fitness center, and memorial plaza.
The groundbreaking ceremony will bring together the Dunham House Board of Directors, Wounded Warriors Family Support, and local community leaders in celebration of this milestone. The event will begin at 12:00 PM CDT, with the official groundbreaking at 1:00 PM.
The initiative responds to a critical gap in services for veterans suffering from TBIs-often termed“invisible injuries”-who lack appropriate residential care options. The Dunham House aims to fill this void with a setting tailored specifically to younger veterans, offering a safe, socially engaging, and supportive environment.
About Dunham House, Inc.:
Dunham House, Inc. is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on establishing residential communities for combat-wounded veterans. With a mission rooted in dignity, camaraderie, and personalized care, the organization envisions a future where veterans with traumatic injuries live with independence and purpose in a safe, supportive environment.
