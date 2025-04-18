403
Cruzeiro Ends Winless Streak, Defeats Bahia 3-0, And Signals Shift In Competitive Dynamics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cruzeiro broke a four-game winless streak by defeating Bahia 3-0 at Mineirão on April 17, 2025, in the fourth round of the Brazilian Serie A.
Official match data confirms that Lucas Romero opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, while Kaio Jorge added two more goals in the second half.
This result moved Cruzeiro to fifth place with seven points, while Bahia remained in the relegation zone with three points after four matches. Both clubs entered the match with contrasting backgrounds.
Cruzeiro had suffered three losses and a draw in their previous four games, with concerns growing over the squad's return on investment. Bahia, despite a recent 12-game unbeaten run, had yet to win in the league this season.
The game's outcome reflected the pressure on both teams to deliver results in a league where financial and sporting performance closely intertwine. Cruzeiro controlled the match from the start, pressing high and forcing errors from Bahia's defense.
Early in the game, Cruzeir earned a penalty after Kaio Jorge was fouled, but Bahia's goalkeeper Ronaldo saved the shot. Cruzeiro maintained pressure and finally broke through when Lucas Romero scored from outside the area just before halftime.
Cruzeiro's 3-0 Victory Over Bahia
In the second half, Bahia made substitutions to strengthen their attack, but Cruzeiro exploited defensive gaps. Christian set up Kaio Jorge for the second goal, and Lucas Silva assisted his second, sealing the 3-0 victory.
Statistical analysis highlights Cruzeiro's efficiency. They averaged 12 shots per game but converted three in this match, while Bahia, who typically generates more shots per game, struggled to threaten Cruzeiro's goal.
Cruzeiro's defense, which had conceded in 13 consecutive matches, kept a clean sheet for the first time in 14 games. The match drew 26,557 spectators and generated R$1,075,658 in ticket sales, reflecting solid fan engagement and revenue despite recent poor form.
Both teams received several yellow cards, indicating a physical contest. This result shifts the competitive balance for both clubs. Cruzeiro's win relieves immediate pressure and justifies recent investments.
Meanwhile, Bahia faces questions about their squad's ability to compete at the top level. The outcome underscores the direct link between on-field performance and financial stability in Brazilian football.
