Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Friday, April 18, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-18 06:15:15
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles , or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
English Domestic Leagues

  • 3:30 AM – Derby County x Luton Town – Championship
    Channels: Disney+
  • 6:00 AM – Watford x Burnley – Championship
    Channels: Disney+
  • 6:00 AM – Rotherham United x Mansfield Town – EFL League One
    Channels: Disney+
  • 8:30 AM – Sheffield United x Cardiff City – Championship
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Oxford United x Leeds United – Championship
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+


Portuguese Domestic League

  • 6:30 AM – Rio Ave x Santa Clara – Liga Portugal
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:00 AM – Porto x Famalicão – Liga Portugal
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:30 AM – Sporting x Moreirense – Liga Portugal
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+

Spanish Domestic Leagues

  • 9:00 AM – Sporting Gijón x Mirandês – La Liga 2
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Espanyol x Getafe – La Liga
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Castellón x Almería – La Liga 2
    Channels: Disney+

South American Competitions

  • 9:00 AM – Danúbio x Boston River – Campeonato Uruguaio
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Miramar Misiones x Nacional – Campeonato Uruguaio
    Channels: Disney+
  • 12:00 PM – Gimnasia La Plata x River Plate – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 1:30 PM – Cerro Largo x River Plate-URU – Campeonato Uruguaio
    Channels: Disney+

Other European Competitions

  • 9:00 AM – Galatasaray x Bodrumspor – Süperlig
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:30 AM – LASK Linz x Tirol – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball

MENAFN18042025007421016031ID1109445468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search