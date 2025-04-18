403
Football Games For Friday, April 18, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles , or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
English Domestic Leagues
3:30 AM – Derby County x Luton Town – Championship
Channels: Disney+
6:00 AM – Watford x Burnley – Championship
Channels: Disney+
6:00 AM – Rotherham United x Mansfield Town – EFL League One
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Sheffield United x Cardiff City – Championship
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM – Oxford United x Leeds United – Championship
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Portuguese Domestic League
6:30 AM – Rio Ave x Santa Clara – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
9:00 AM – Porto x Famalicão – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
11:30 AM – Sporting x Moreirense – Liga Portugal
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Spanish Domestic Leagues
9:00 AM – Sporting Gijón x Mirandês – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Espanyol x Getafe – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Castellón x Almería – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
South American Competitions
9:00 AM – Danúbio x Boston River – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Miramar Misiones x Nacional – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
12:00 PM – Gimnasia La Plata x River Plate – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
1:30 PM – Cerro Largo x River Plate-URU – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
Other European Competitions
9:00 AM – Galatasaray x Bodrumspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
9:30 AM – LASK Linz x Tirol – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
