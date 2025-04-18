Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Counter Terrorism Grid Being Strengthened In J & K: DGP Prabhat

Counter Terrorism Grid Being Strengthened In J & K: DGP Prabhat


2025-04-18 06:11:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Director General of Police ( DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Friday said that J&K Police are strengthening the counter terrorism grid and efforts are on to tackle the cyber criminals.

Addressing a passing out parade here in Central Kashmir, DGP Prabhat said,“We are thankful to Centre and Ministry of Home Affairs for providing us with all the support and help.”

“J&K Police are committed to stand by with the families of martyrs,” the DGP said, as per news agency KNO.

Congratulating the passouts, the DGP said,“You have become the part of one of the best police forces in the country. I see discipline and resolve in you and wish you all the best for your future.”

Read Also Strengthen Overall Security Grid: J&K DGP Tells Officers Fight Against Drugs, Terrorism On Same Pedestal: J&K DGP

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN18042025000215011059ID1109445451

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search